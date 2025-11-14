Farm Bureau welcomes next era of supporting farmer mental wellbeing

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The American Farm Bureau Federation is expanding the reach of its landmark Farm State of Mind initiative to a broader coalition of food and farming sector partners by joining forces with the Farm Family Wellness Alliance to launch the Farm State of Mind Alliance.

Building on the work started as a pilot project in 2020 by Farm Foundation and National 4-H Council, the Farm Family Wellness Alliance expanded in 2023 to support offering Togetherall and Personal Assistance Services products to farm families nationwide.

Coming together under Farm State of Mind, managed by Farm Bureau, will centralize resources and amplify unified messaging, allowing for an even greater impact in rural communities.

“This is a critical time for mental health in rural America. Farmers and ranchers are facing economic uncertainty, the likes of which we haven’t seen in a generation,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “I’ve heard firsthand from Farm Bureau members how our Farm State of Mind resources are changing lives in rural communities. I’m so proud to broaden our coalition and bring even more organizations alongside us to share the message that it’s okay not to be okay.”

Delaware Farm Bureau member, Steve Breeding share his story as a reminder that hope and healing can be found, even in life’s hardest moments.

COLLABORATION

Farm Bureau first began focusing on the issue of rural mental health in 2017 through a collaboration with National Farmers Union. The two organizations, along with Farm Foundation and 4-H, will participate in the Farm State of Mind Alliance as Founding Members.

“Family farmers and ranchers face enormous pressures today, and the effects on their mental health can’t be ignored,” said NFU President Rob Larew. “No one should have to carry that weight alone. Through the Farm State of Mind Alliance, NFU is proud to continue our work with partners across agriculture to make mental health care more accessible, break down barriers to support, and strengthen the sense of community that has always defined rural America.”

Existing Farm State of Mind resources will remain available at farmstateofmind.org , including a comprehensive, searchable national resource directory for rural mental health services, as well as the landmark peer-to-peer support program, Togetherall, which served as the cornerstone for the original Alliance managed by Farm Foundation.

“Farm Foundation is honored to be a founding partner of the Farm Family Wellness Alliance, opening the door for rural families facing challenges to access the support they deserve,” said Shari Rogge-Fidler, president and CEO of Farm Foundation. “In this next chapter, as the administration of these critical services moves to the American Farm Bureau Federation, we’re proud to see this work continue in a way that strengthens and centralizes mental health and wellbeing resources for farm families. AFBF’s broad reach and deep network of affiliates will help ensure even more farmers can find care and community when they need it most.”

Farm Foundation first began supporting farmer mental health wellness via a pilot project in Iowa in coordination with 4-H.

“When farm families have access to mental health resources and feel supported, they can focus on providing the food, fuel and fiber that sustain us all. Through partnerships like the Farm State of Mind Alliance, we’re building a culture where caring for the people is just as essential as caring for the land,” said Jill Bramble, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “As we look to the next generation, we know wellbeing programs and resources will support a healthy workforce.”

Additional groups or organizations interested in supporting the work of the Farm State of Mind Alliance will have several options for getting involved, allowing organizations to join at the level that works best for them. Organizations can support mental health wellness through a financial contribution or by amplifying Farm State of Mind resources and messages as an Alliance marketing partner.

To learn more about the FSOM Alliance, visit fsomalliance.org . For information on marketing partner or funding partner opportunities, please contact farmstateofmind@fb.org .