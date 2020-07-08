Farm Bureau’s Duvall ill with COVID-19, met with Perdue

Duvall



American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall is ill with COVID-19, Farm Bureau announced today.

Duvall met with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on June 25 in Georgia, but a USDA spokesman said Perdue has been tested since that meeting and the test was negative.

“I am writing to share unfortunate news with you his morning. AFBF President Zippy Duvall tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus (fever and cough). He is at home in quarantine and, on the bright side, feeling strong and in good spirits,” Terri Moore, Farm Bureau vice president of communications, said in an email to reporters.

Moore added that Duvall “has been working from home on his farm for the past two weeks, having traveled only once in an official capacity to events within the state of Georgia.”

That travel was for two events on June 25 with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black.

Duvall joined Perdue, Kemp and Black for a ReConnect program announcement in Bremen, Ga. Later the same day Perdue, Black and Duvall participated in a school meals event in Cartersville, Ga.

Moore noted that “the hosts of those events, along with others with whom he came into contact over the past two weeks, have been notified or are in the process of being notified.”

A USDA spokesman said in an email, “Secretary Perdue is routinely tested for COVID-19. He has been tested in the days following the event in Georgia on June 25 with AFBF President Zippy Duvall and has tested negative. The USDA family wishes Zippy well and a quick recovery.” ❖