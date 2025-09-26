FAS announces $480 million in McGovern-Dole, Food for Progress purchases 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Agriculture Department will provide $480 million to buy U.S. food for international food assistance programs, the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service announced today.

The $480 million in fiscal year 2025 funds will be divided equally between the McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program and Food for Progress.

Under both programs, USDA purchases U.S.-grown commodities from American farmers and producers and provides them to implementing organizations.

McGovern-Dole partners will utilize 56,170 metric tons of U.S. grown packaged commodities, a 50% increase from 2024, which will be used to provide school meals to vulnerable communities in Benin, Honduras, Mozambique, Pakistan and Senegal.

Food for Progress implementing organizations will sell 361,000 metric tons of U.S. grown commodities, a 12% increase from 2024, in foreign markets and use the proceeds to provide support to remove trade barriers, increase imports of crops for agricultural inputs for American business, and ensure market access for American products in Columbia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Vietnam, Nigeria and Nepal.