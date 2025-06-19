Fast times rule at College National Finals Rodeo

Casey Mathis of Southeastern Oklahoma State University had neither hand on the reins as she turned this barrel, but clocked the second-fastest barrel racing time on Wednesday at the College National Finals Rodeo. She moved to second overall, just behind teammate Emma Ricke who made her third-round run Tuesday. Another SEOSU barrel racer, Laney Hoffman, took the lead in round three with a 14.13-second run. CNFR photo by Jackie Jensen

Mathis

CASPER, Wyo. — Fans at the College National Finals Rodeo got to see women excel at the Ford Wyoming Center on Wednesday night.

It was a night to celebrate breakaway roping, goat tying and barrel racing. There were lead changes across the board. In the breakaway roping, the fast time in round three is now 1.9 seconds held by Taylor Raupe from Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. Alyssa Erickson, who grew up on a ranch in California and is attending Cisco College in Texas, is the new overall leader after stopping the clock in 2.9 seconds on Wednesday.

Erickson has been the most successful breakaway roper here so far with times of 2.2, 3.2 and 2.9 seconds. Her total of 8.3 leads the overall standings by nearly a second. Raupe didn’t get a time in the first round and had a penalty in round two, so her success on Wednesday night was redeeming and will give her a good memory of the 2025 CNFR.

Alyssa Erickson of Cisco College in Texas took the overall lead on Wednesday at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo. Erickson has roped three steers in 8.3 seconds and has a good chance of returning for Saturday’s Championship Round. CNFR photo by Jackie Jensen Erickson

Southeastern Oklahoma State University at Durant was well represented in the barrel racing. Laney Hoffman stopped the clock in 14.13 seconds for the fastest time in the third round. Hoffman will be finishing her bachelor’s degree in marketing and then plans to get her master’s after that. If that happens, the two-time CNFR qualifier could be back one more time before she runs out of eligibility. Even though she leads the third round, her goal of a CNFR championship won’t happen this year after she added a penalty to her time in the first round.

The overall lead in the barrel racing is being held by another SEOSU student, Emma Ricke, who competed on Tuesday night with a total time of 42.86 on three runs. Her teammate Casey Mathis moved into second place on Wednesday night after having the second fastest run of the night at 14.26. Mathis is currently third in the round with that time and is close behind Ricke with a total of 43.06.

Casey Mathis of Southeastern Oklahoma State University had neither hand on the reins as she turned this barrel, but clocked the second-fastest barrel racing time on Wednesday at the College National Finals Rodeo. She moved to second overall, just behind teammate Emma Ricke who made her third-round run Tuesday. Another SEOSU barrel racer, Laney Hoffman, took the lead in round three with a 14.13-second run. CNFR photo by Jackie Jensen Mathis

Goat tying also saw a lead change in the third round when University of Wyoming’s Josie Mousel stopped the clock in 5.7 seconds, just two-tenths of a second off the arena record set by Kristin Reaves from Texas’s Weatherford College in 2022.

Mousel is a first-time CNFR qualifier as a sophomore and with a total of 20.1 seconds on three runs has the potential to qualify for Saturday night’s championship round. Madalyn Richards from Texas A&M University had a third-round time of 6.2 on Wednesday, giving her the fastest total so far. Richards leads the overall standings with 18.9 seconds on three runs. She is a graduate student who has four trips to the CNFR to her credit. She is the defending national all-around and breakaway roping champion here and is on pace to win three buckles on Saturday night. She still has one more round of roping to determine if she will advance in that event. She has a total of 5.5 seconds on her first two runs in that event. If she has a similar time to the 2.4 and 3.1 she turned in in the first two rounds, she will be a contender on Saturday. She ropes her third calf Thursday night to determine if she will rope Saturday night in the championship round.

The third performance of the CNFR will start on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 7 p.m. It is ribbon night at the rodeo where fans and contestants will be wearing shirts and ribbons to bring awareness to a variety of cancer types.

The following are results from the College National Finals Rodeo, June 18, 2025, courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at http://www.cnfr.com .

Bareback Riding: (third round leaders) 1, Bryce Eck, Missouri Valley College, 80.5 points. 2, Luke Thrash, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 80. 3, Jence Griffith, Forth Scott Community College (Kan.), 78. 4, Cooper Filipek, Gillette College, 76.5. 5, Jackson Lunn, Mid-Plains Community College (Neb.), 6, Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston State University (Texas), 74.5. (overall leaders) 1, Filipek, 241.5 points. 2, Braden Tyrer and Luke Thrash, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 234 each. 4, Miller, 232. 5, (tie) Eck and Lunn, 231.

Breakaway Roping: (third round leaders) 1, Taylor Raupe, Coffeyville Community College (Kan.), 1.9 seconds. 2, Carlee Martinez, Southwest Texas College, 2.0. 3, Brooke McCully, Chadron State College, 2.1. 4, Makenzie Dowell, Ranger College, 2.3. 5, Sadie Mullins, Cuesta College (Calif.), 2.4. 6. Rayha, Richert, South Dakota State University, 2.5. (overall leaders) 1, Alissa Erickson, Cisco College (Texas), 8.3 seconds. 2, Murphy Gaasch, Cochise College (Ariz.), 9.0. 3, Ashley Henderson, University of West Alabama, 9.8. 4, Jacelyn Frost, Tarleton State University (Texas), 9.8.(on two) 5, Amy Ohrt, Wharton County Junior College (Texas), 4.1. 6, McCully, 4.3.

Tie-down Roping: (third round leaders) 1, Koby Douch, Hill College (Hillsboro, Texas), 8.9 seconds. 2, Tanner Scheevel, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, (Miami, Okla.), 9.5. 3, Jayden Broussard, Panola College (Texas), 9.7. 4, (tie) Garrett Jepson, Central Arizona College, and Wyatt Jensen, Montana State University, 9.8. 6, Cory Bomhoff, Laramie County Community College (Cheyenne, Wyo.), 10.0. (overall leaders) 1, Slade Wood, Southwest Texas College, 29.6 seconds. 2, Broussard, 30.4. 3, Cole Blades, Central Arizona College, 31.8. 4, Scheevel, 34.0. 5. Jepson, 36.7. 6, Douch, 37.3.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (third round leaders) 1, Montgomery Parsons, Tarleton State University, 80.5 points. 2, James Perrin, Casper College, 77. 3, Tayson Jones, Dickenson University, 76. 4, Malcom Heathershaw, Casper College, 74. 5, Drew Bordelon, McNeese State University, 76. 6, John Allen, Fort Scott Community College, 72.5. (overall leaders) 1, Perrin, 240 points. 2, Parsons, 235. 3, Heathershaw, 225. 4, Eastan West, Casper College, 219.5. 5, Allen, 218.5. 6, Monte Bailey, Montana State University, 203.

Steer Wrestling: (third round leaders) 1, Colten Leech, Sul Ross State University (Texas), 4.0 seconds. 2, Sam Carson, Utah Valley University, 4.1. 3, (tie) Carson Bell, Missouri Valley College, and Landris White, Tarleton State University, 4.5 each. 5, Christian Cagle, Northwest Mississippi Community College, 4.9. 6, Cole Detton, Montana State University, 5.0. (overall leaders) 1, Jacob Wang, University of Wyoming, 17.1. 2, Detton, 19.6. 3, Nathan Duvall, Conners State College (Okla.), 22.5. 4, Trace Harris, Texas A&M University-Commerce, 26.2. 5, Hadly Erickson, Bismarck State College, 27.7. 6, Wiley Jack Karas, Treasure Valley Community College, (Ore,), 36.8.

Goat Tying: (third round leaders) 1, Josie Mousel, University of Wyoming, 5.7 seconds. 2, Haiden Thompson, Gillette College, 6.0. 3, Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M University, 6.2. 4, Tavy Jo Leno, University of Montana-Western, 6.3. 5, Cameron Steagall, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, 6, (tie) Natalie King, Southern Arkansas University, and Landry Haugen, University of Wyoming, 6.6 each. (overall leaders) 1, Richards, 18.9. 2, Mousel, 20.1. 3, (tie) Cheyenne VandeStouwe, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and Joanna Hammett, University of West Alabama, 20.4 each. 5, Haugen, 20.7. 6, King, 21.2.

Team Roping: (third round leaders) 1, Slade Wood and Jayse Tettenhorst, Southwest Texas College, 5.1 seconds. 2, Brody Webb and Clay Hayden, Southern Arkansas University, 5.4. 3, (tie) Jacob Walters, Texas Tech University, and Jeryn Ellerd, Howard County Junior College (Texas); and Trevor Sorge and Tel Sorenson, Gillette College, 5.7 each. 5, Caden Gines and Jace Mayfield, Central Wyoming College, 6.1. 6, Cason Richey, Texas Tech University, and Cashton Weidenbener, Weatherford College (Texas), 6.5. (overall leaders) 1, Richey and Weidenbener, 20.2 seconds. 2, Walters and Ellerd, 21.5. 3, Sorge and Sorenson, 22.9. 4, Cole Trexler and Kyler Erickson, University of Montana-Western, 24.4. 5, McCrae Fillmore and Wyatt Rindlisbacher, Snow College (Utah), 30.8. 6, (on two) 4, Brody Webb and Hayden Clay, Southern Arkansas University, 10.8.

Barrel Racing: (third round leaders) 1, Laney Hoffman, Southeast Oklahoma State University, 14.13 seconds. 2, Emma Ricke, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 14.20. 3, Casey Mathis, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 14.26. 4, Lexi Murer, University of Montana, 14.35. 5, (tie) Anneliese McCurry, Montana State University, and Jessica Krambeer, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, 14.40 each. (overall leaders) 1, Ricke, 42.86. 2, Mathis, 43.06. 3, McCurry, 43.25. 4, Emma Jenson, Fresno State University, 43.73. 5, Sierra Steele, Black Hills State University, 43.96. 6, Tayler Kent, University of Arizona, 44.46.

Bull Riding: (third round leaders-two rides) 1, Dakota Smith, Northwest Mississippi Community College, 83.5 points. 2, Dustin Sanchez, Southwest Oklahoma State University, 79.5. (overall leaders- on two) 1, Trace Scarlavai, Mid-Plains Community College (Neb.) 159. 2, Brock Dean Cooper, Treasure Valley Community College (Ore.), 144. 3, Gavin Knutson, University of Montana-Western, 142.5. (on one) 4, (tie) Jay Rodrigue, Pearl River Community College (Miss.) and Brad Moreno, New Mexico State University, 84 points each. 6, Dustin Sanchez, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 79.5.