Fifth graders explore and learn at Incredible STEM Day

St. Agnes fifth-graders from left, Zoe Calvert, Ruby Schiff and Matilda Kosman, start programming their animal robot before building it with materials that include a circuit board and cardboard. Photo by Chabella Guzman

With an overwhelming response of more than 240 participants for the Incredible Stem Day in the fall of 2024, 4-H educators split the event into two days. On Jan. 23, more than 90 fifth-graders attended the second day for the event at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff.

“We have a great day with four sessions developed by our panhandle educators to help give kids an opportunity to see STEM as they haven’t before,” said Nathan Rice, 4-H Extension educator and one of the coordinators for the event. “The hope is that they can get a spark from STEM. It can be a lot of fun, building with your hands, doing active things and using technology.”

HANDS-ON ACTIVITIES

The four stations included a micro-bits program, where the fifth-graders programmed and built an animal out of cardboard with moving parts and lights. The drone station had codable drones, where students could program the drones how to move through an obstacle course. The fifth-graders also tried their hand at laparoscopic surgery, designing tools and performing surgery inside the body with only a camera.

“It’s showing them different opportunities for their future and things they can pursue,” said Sarah McCabe, Morrill Elementary fifth-grader teacher. “They really loved the laparoscopic session and the drones. These are very hands-on experiences, which the kids really enjoy.”

Rice said they purposely pick STEM projects the students don’t necessarily do in school. However, the mineral properties station has information the students are familiar with from their classroom instruction.

“We have a mineral activity where we learn about minerals. So, I’m excited to see how it’ll connect with what we’ve been learning,” said Lynsey Ayers, St. Agnes fifth-grade teacher. She added it was a great experience for her students, as they don’t teach a lot of STEM activities. “They are excited about the science and engineering parts. They want to buy drones and build robots now.”

The popular event had four schools, Geil Elementary, Minatare Elementary, Morrill Elementary and St. Agnes Catholic School, participating in the day’s events. “This is the only activity that I have teachers sign up with me before I even send out invitations. We have kids and teachers really excited for it,” Rice said.