Finalists selected for Colorado Leopold Conservation Award

Mike and Danna Camblin have utilized new soil moisture sensors technology to monitor irrigation application rates. Photo courtesy Sand County Foundation

Two cattle ranches have been selected as finalists for the 2025 Colorado Leopold Conservation Award.

The award honors ranchers, farmers, and forestland owners who go above and beyond in their management of soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat on working land.

Named in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, this award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to environmental improvement. In his influential 1949 book, A Sand County Almanac, Leopold advocated for “a land ethic,” an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.

Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present Leopold Conservation Awards to private landowners in 28 states. In Colorado, the award is presented with Colorado Cattlemen’s Association , Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust , USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service , American AgCredit , CoBank , Farm Credit of Southern Colorado and Premier Farm Credit .

Both finalists are cattle ranch families committed to being excellent stewards of the land, focusing on sound environmental practices that optimize grazing systems and wildlife habitats. The finalists are:

Camblin Livestock of Maybell in Moffat County: Mike and Danna Camblin have utilized new soil moisture sensors technology to monitor irrigation application rates. The Camblins also implement virtual fencing, new stock water systems and wildlife-friendly fencing to improve grazing distribution. Through pioneering a water leasing strategy, they’ve been able to maintain irrigation with off-and-on dates that benefit the Yampa River’s flow.

Wagon Wheel Ranch of Yuma in Yuma and Washington counties. The Rogers and Massey families conserve water and soil by investing in irrigation technology that reduces water consumption and enrolling land with highly erodible soils into the Conservation Reserve Program. Cattle are rotationally grazed to build healthy soil, control invasive plants and manage for drought.

The Rogers and Massey families conserve water and soil by investing in irrigation technology that reduces water consumption and enrolling land with highly erodible soils into the Conservation Reserve Program. Photo courtesy Sand County Foundation Leopold2-RFP-040725

Colorado landowners were encouraged to apply, or be nominated, for the award. An independent panel of Colorado agricultural and conservation leaders reviewed the applications. The award will be presented at the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s Annual Convention in June.

ACCOLADES

“Colorado’s ranching and farming families take pride in producing food to support a growing society, while their impact extends well beyond their operations, strengthening local communities and providing environmental benefits,” said Tom Harrington, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association President. “CCA applauds the Leopold Conservation Award finalists and applicants for their commitment to outstanding stewardship practices and conservation achievements on working lands.”

“We are proud to recognize and celebrate these ranching families whose voluntary conservation efforts demonstrate the profound impact that private land stewardship has on Colorado,” said Erik L. Glenn, Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust executive director. “Their land stewardship illustrates how integrating generational wisdom with innovative partnerships can enhance agricultural productivity and ecological health.”

“These award finalists are examples of how Aldo Leopold’s land ethic is alive and well today,” said Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation president and CEO. “Their dedication to conservation is both an inspiration to their peers as well as a reminder to all how important thoughtful agriculture is to clean water, healthy soil and wildlife habitat.”

“As the national sponsor for Sand County Foundation’s Leopold Conservation Award, American Farmland Trust celebrates the hard work and dedication of the award recipients,” said John Piotti, AFT president and CEO. “At AFT we believe that exemplary conservation involves the land itself, the practices employed on the land, and the people who steward it. This award recognizes the integral role of all three.”

The Leopold Conservation Award in Colorado is made possible thanks to the generous contributions from American Farmland Trust, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, American AgCredit, CoBank, Farm Credit of Southern Colorado, Premier Farm Credit, Stanko Ranch, ANB Bank, Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, CKP Insurance, Colorado Department of Agriculture, Colorado Parks & Wildlife and The Nature Conservancy.

Hamill Ranch of Hamilton received the award in 2024. To learn more about previous recipients, visit https://www.sandcountyfoundation.org/colorado .