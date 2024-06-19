First confirmed wolf kill in Routt County

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed the first wolf depredation in Routt County. The producer, who doesn’t wish to be identified, is located in southern Routt County and the 250-pound calf was discovered on summer pasture on Sunday. The depredation was not confirmed until noon on Wednesday.

CPW officials measuring bite marks during a necropsy. Photo courtesy of Shannon Lukens South-Routt-Wolf-Kill-Necropsy-June-16-2024-1

The producer told Steamboat Radio they have been aware of a wolf or wolves present in the Toponas area since the December release and received text messages from CPW alerting them to the presence.

“We’ve been lucky to be unscathed since calving season, but now they are in their summer pasture so it is harder to check on them every day,” the producer said.

A calf from the herd in southern Routt County that was attacked by a wolf or wolves. Photo courtesy of Shannon Lukens. South-Routt-Cows-JJL-3

Sen. Dylan Roberts said one of the first bills he will introduce in 2025 is legislation to prevent the ranchers’ identities from being made available via a public records request.

“I’ve heard from several people in Grand and Jackson counties that the reason their neighbors or they themselves aren’t applying for compensation is they know their name and address will be subject to a CORA request and the pro-wolf folks will find out where their ranch is located and the wolves are killing cattle and go there because they want to see a wolf,” Roberts said. “That’s best-case scenario. Worst case scenario is they want to know who that rancher is and give them a hard time for receiving funding or accusing them of not taking care of their cattle.”

Roberts said determining necessary legislation will be part of the conversation during summer committee work meetings, but he said he doesn’t want to get ahead of the new task force convened by CPW to determine chronic depredation definitions.

“If they come up with a recommendation that needs to be in statute, that is certainly a bill we would consider,” Roberts said. “First and foremost, we need to take care of the privacy issues for ranchers and make sure they’re protected.”

In 2024, 12 confirmed cattle depredations have been reported by CPW. Of those, no claims have yet been submitted on eight of the incidences, one claim for $1,514 for one calf was paid for an April 7 loss in Jackson County, and one April 2 depredation is still pending payment for one calf. Middle Park Stockgrowers president Tim Ritchard said the process is complicated.

CPW Commission Chairman Dallas May commented twice during last week’s commission meeting that the term generous compensation, frequently quoted by wolf supporters in justifying losses, is misleading.

As The Fence Post Magazine reported, May said the depredation begins the process of proving the loss was a result of wolves, carcass removal, completing paperwork, proving the value of the loss, rather than seeing her fulfill her potential as a productive member of the herd.