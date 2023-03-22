Good Meat chicken gets no objections from FDA

The Food and Drug Administration this week issued a “no questions” letter for the cell-based chicken produced by GOOD Meat, the cultivated meat division of food technology company Eat Just Inc.

The letter means that FDA has accepted the company’s conclusion that its first poultry product, cultivated chicken, is safe to eat.

FDA noted that it is not endorsing the term “cultivated chicken.”

The government of Singapore earlier approved the GOOD Meat cultivated chicken.The company must still get approval from the Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, but Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of GOOD Meat and Eat Just, said chef José Andrés plans to serve it in his restaurants.

“The future of our planet depends on how we feed ourselves … and we have a responsibility to look beyond the horizon for smarter, sustainable ways to eat. GOOD Meat is doing just that, pushing the boundary on innovative new solutions, and I’m excited for everyone to taste the result,” Andrés said in a GOOD Meat news release.

Andrés joined GOOD Meat’s board of directors in 2021.