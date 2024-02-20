GOP senators urge EPA to appeal dicamba ruling

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., is leading a letter signed by Republican senators including Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Suvbcommittee, urging the Environmental Protection Agency to appeal the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona decision to vacate certain registrations on the herbicide dicamba.

“U.S. farmers are already coping with record input costs, crippling interest rates, and lackluster commodity prices. USDA is forecasting a major decline in 2024 farm income as well as a record agricultural trade deficit. The last thing farmers need now is to lose access to critical crop protection tools in which they have already invested thousands of dollars and on which they have based this year’s planting decisions,” the senators said in the letter.Last week EPA said dicamba already in the supply chain could be used this year.