Grain Standards Act needs reauthorization
The U.S. Grain Standards Act needs to be reauthorized so that the nation’s grain inspection system can adopt new technology, witnesses told the House Agriculture General Farm Commodities, Risk Management and Credit Subcommittee on Thursday.
Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., chairman of the subcommittee, told The Hagstrom Report after the hearing that the act is likely to be reauthorized as stand-alone legislation rather than as part of a farm bill.
