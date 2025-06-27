YOUR AD HERE »

Grain Standards Act needs reauthorization

Testifying at Thursday’s House Agriculture subcommittee hearing on the U.S. Grans Standards Act, from left: Nicholas Friant of Cargill, on behalf of the National Grain and Feed Association; Kia Mikesh, president of the American Association of Grain Inspection and Weighing Agencies; Dave Walton of the American Soybean Association; and Kevin Donnelly, professor emeritus of the Kansas State University Department of Grain Science and Industry. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report
The U.S. Grain Standards Act needs to be reauthorized so that the nation’s grain inspection system can adopt new technology, witnesses told the House Agriculture General Farm Commodities, Risk Management and Credit Subcommittee on Thursday. 

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., chairman of the subcommittee, told The Hagstrom Report after the hearing that the act is likely to be reauthorized as stand-alone legislation rather than as part of a farm bill. 

