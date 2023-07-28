Grassley, Brown introduce latest farm bill payment limits bill

The Farm Program Integrity Act would create a hard cap of $250,000 in total commodity support for any one farm operation and would require beneficiaries of the system spend at least 50% of each year engaged in farm labor or management, Grassley and Brown said.

“It isn’t right to send bloated farm payments to people who are more familiar with an office chair than a tractor seat,” Grassley said. “This bill brings honesty to the farm payment system and prioritizes farming families over mega farms. Hard-earned tax dollars should only be sent to hard-working farmers – those with calluses on their hands and dirt under their fingernails.”