Groundbreaking for tunnel replacement, construction scheduled to begin

Goshen/Gering-Fort Laramie Tunnel No. 2 Entrance. Photo courtesy Gary Stone

It has been six years since the tunnel collapse and canal breach on the Goshen/Gering-Fort Laramie main line canal, which curtailed water deliveries to over 107,000 acres in Nebraska and Wyoming for 44 days. Replacement for tunnel No. 2 on the Goshen/Gering-Fort Laramie canal will begin this fall.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at the Goshen Irrigation District office in Torrington, Wyo., followed by a review of the anticipated work at the Tunnel No. 2 site.

The preliminary work this fall will include development of the inlet and outlet structures at Tunnel No. 2 prior to actual removal and replacement of the tunnel. Building access roads to the construction sites and installation of power lines to serve the construction equipment during the tunnel replacement will also be initiated. Actual tunnel excavation and replacement will not start until the fall of 2026.

The sequential boring machine and shield are being purpose-built for this project. The tunnel excavation and replacement will start at the outlet end, progressing up to the entrance. The old tunnel will be bored out larger than the existing tunnel, removing the old tunnel and any construction timbers from the initial construction. As the tunnel excavation progresses in 5-foot increments, the old tunnel and surrounding substrate will be removed. Pre-cast, reinforced concrete sections will be installed and bolted together as work progresses up the tunnel. The void left between the outside of the new tunnel wall and the tunnel substrate will be filled with grout. Replacement of Tunnel No. 1 would begin in the fall of 2027. Anticipated replacement of both tunnels is expected to be completed in the spring of 2028.

TIMELINE

Anticipated timeline for the tunnel replacement:

2025 – All permitting completed and approved

2025 – Right-of-Way access (approximately 116 acres) secured

Fall 2025 – Inlet and outlet for Tunnel No. 2 developed

Fall 2025 – Boring machine and tunnel sections manufactured

Spring / Summer 2026 – Irrigation season

Summer 2026 – Construction site setup

Fall 2026 / Winter 2027 – Excavation and replacement of Tunnel No. 2

Fall 2026 / Winter 2027 – Inlet and outlet for Tunnel No. 1 developed

Spring / Summer 2027 – Irrigation season

Fall 2027 / Winter 2028 – Excavation and replacement of Tunnel No. 1

Spring 2028 – Tunnel replacement project completed

Funding for the project continues to be a challenge for the irrigation districts. The total anticipated cost of the project is estimated to be $150 million. The irrigation districts have secured $64.5 million in grants from Nebraska and Wyoming and have an option to access $58.5 million from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation as a low-interest loan. Additional support is required for the balance.

Goshen/Gering-Fort Laramie Tunnel No. 2 Exit. photo courtesy Gary Stone