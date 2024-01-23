Groups call for FTC-DOJ investigation into Koch Industries’ fertilizer acquisition

Farm Action and the American Economic Liberties Project, joined by 16 other organizations, sent a letter Monday to the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice, calling on the agencies to investigate “and, if evidence warrants, to take action against” Koch Industries’ planned acquisition of OCI Global’s Iowa Fertilizer Company.

The groups said that local, state, and federal governments had put money into IFCO in anticipation of its ability to lower costs for farmers, create jobs for the community, and challenge the market dominance of the very corporation now acquiring it.

“Should the acquisition be allowed to proceed, taxpayers will have effectively subsidized the expansion of Koch’s control over a critical and heavily concentrated sector of our agricultural economy,” the letter said.

Read the letter at https://farmaction.us/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Letter-Opposing-Iowa-Nitrogen-Plant-Acquisition.pdf .