Harkin receives NFU award, calls for biofuel electricity 

Former Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, second from right, accepts the National Farmer Union’s Meritorious Service to American Agriculture award at NFU’s 123rd Anniversary Convention in Oklahoma City. From left: Nebraska Farmers Union President John Hansen; Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman; Harkin; and NFU President Rob Larew. Photo courtesy National Farmers Union

OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, accepted the National Farmers Union Award for Meritorious Service to American Agriculture on Sunday evening and called for biofuels to be used to increase electricity so that it can be used to provide energy for electric cars.

“Sen. Tom Harkin was steadfastly committed to American family farmers throughout his life and 40-year career in the U.S. Congress,” said NFU President Rob Larew. “He’s been a friend and a staunch ally to Farmers Union for decades. We congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition.”

Larew said that Harkin made agriculture a top priority during his 10-year stint in House representing Iowa’s 5th Congressional District and his five consecutive terms in the Senate, including serving as chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

NFU also showed a video in which Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, praised his former colleague for his role as an agricultural leader in the Senate.

In his acceptance speech, Harkin recalled his greatest battles and accomplishments, but also talked about his priorities for the future.

Harkin said he was proud of establishing what’s now known as the Conservation Stewardship Program, the first conservation program on working lands. He noted that then-Sen. Kent Conrad, D-N.D., pointed out that the European Union provided aid to its farmers without violating the rules of the World Trade Organization.

After visiting Europe, Harkin said he came up with the CSP. He pointed out that CSP has covered as many as 76 million acres, is now only 69 million acres and that still only 30% of applicants are approved. He urged NFU to support CSP’s expansion.

Harkin said he was also proud of establishing the fresh fruit and vegetable program in the public schools and urged NFU to “get behind this.”

Harkin also noted that he had been a supporter of biofuels, but believes that it would now “be better” to use biofuels to expand electricity production to power electric vehicles rather than put it directly in the gas tank.

“Biofuels can be supported in a different kind of way,” he said.

Harkin is now associated with the Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement at Drake University in Des Moines.

“I may be retired, but I’m not tired,” Harkin said.