Hoffman Ranch Annual Hereford & Angus Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 09/27/2021

Location: Sale at the Ranch, Thedford, Neb.

Auctioneers: Rick Machado and Jered Shipman

Averages

5 Hereford Donor Dams Averaged $24,700

67 Hereford Heifer Calves Averaged $11,252

45 Hereford Bred Cows Averaged $2,791

28 Hereford Heifer Calf Splits Averaged $2,213

11 Angus Donor Dams Averaged $18,918

7 Angus Heifer Calves Averaged $8,714

4 Angus Bred Cows Averaged $5,375

10 Simmental Heifer Calves Averaged $4,980

3 Hereford Flush Lots Averaged $13,667

104 Semen Lots Averaged $1,464

50 Embryo Lots Averaged $1,846

Comments

Breed leading genetics in both Hereford and Angus sold at the Hoffman Ranch Annual female sale held at the ranch near Thedford, Neb.

Events started on Sunday evening with a Cajun boil for neighbors and sale attendees along with a frozen genetics sale. Monday was the live auction featuring several top show prospects and donor cows. The Hoffman’s, Jason, Kaycee, Dennis and Dixie are very supportive of the youth and offered a $1,000 credit to all new junior buyers and a $1,000 credit to all juniors that showed in the 2021 Junior National Hereford Expo.

RG 551 Pixie ET 707E ET was the top Hereford donor female at the Hoffman Ranch Female sale.



Sale Tops:

Hereford Open Heifer Calves:

Lot 1 at $78,000 was H BL Miss Spice 1101 ET, DOB: 2/13/2021; SIRE: H The Profit 8426 ET; MGS: Golden Oak Outcross 18U. She sold to Churchill Cattle Co., Manhattan, MT.

Lot 21 at $42,500 was H AH MMC Relevant 131 ET, DOB: 2/13/2021; SIRE: UPS Entice 9365 ET; MGS: KCF Bennett Relevant D67 ET. She sold to Barnes Herefords, Marietta, GA.

Lot 4E at $40,000 was H FCC Pixie 183 ET, DOB: 2/25/2021; SIRE: SR Dominate 308F ET; MGS: H WR Sustainable 5511 ET. She sold to Brad Freking, Alpha, MN.

Lot 5E at $35,000 was H LAR Mildred 1521 ET, DOB: 3/26/2021; SIRE: H Montgomery 7437 ET; MGS: AH JDH Cracker Jack 26U ET. She sold to RDR Cattle, Sequin, TX.

Lot 3 at $27,500 was H BL Lady Bird 111 ET, DOB: 2/15/2021; SIRE: SR Dominate 308F ET; MGS: Churchill Pilgrim 632D ET. She sold to Roy Allen Hopkins, Winchester, TN.

Lot 3E at $27,000 was H BL Lady Bird 153 ET, DOB: 5/14/2021; SIRE: JDH AH Prominent 21G ET; MGS: Churchill Pilgrim 632D ET. She sold to Deppe Brothers Cattle Co, Maquoketa, IA.

Lot 6E at $26,000 was H BL Carmel 155 ET, DOB: 5/15/2021; SIRE: H Montgomery 7437 ET; MGS: CRR 109 American Made 310. She sold to RDR Cattle, Sequin, TX.

Lot 1G at $26,000 was H BL Miss Spice 152 ET, DOB: 5/14/2021; SIRE: SR Dominate 308F ET; MGS: Golden Oak Outcross 18U. She sold to Wayne Mitchem, Vale, NC.

Lot 9 at $22,000 was H TB Jazzmon J330 ET, DOB: 1/9/2021; SIRE: H Montgomery 7437 ET; MGS: CCR About Time 743. She sold to Blaine Waire, Searcy, AR.

Lot 5 at $20,000 was H H/G Annsley 102 ET, DOB: 2/16/2021; SIRE: H Montgomery 7437 ET; MGS: Golden Oak Outcross 18U. She sold to Dr. Lee Nicols, Jackson, MS.

Hereford Donor Dams:

Lot 103 at $50,000 was RG 551 Pixie ET 707E ET, DOB: 1/13/2017; SIRE: H WR Sustainable 5511 ET; MGS: MH Dakota Lad 6238 1ET. She sold to R B M Livestock LLC, Florence, SD &Donnie Begalka, Castlewood, SD.

Lot 102 at $46,000 was CRR 109 Kelly 661 ET, DOB: 2/25/2016; SIRE: CRR 719 Catapult 109; MGS: DM BR Sooner; Bred to SR Dominate 308F ET. She sold to Lookout Ridge Farm, Boulder, CO & Great Crossings Holdings, Lexington, KY.

Angus Donor Dams:

Lot 200 at $155,000 was HA Rito Lady 3839, DOB: 1/31/2013; SIRE: KG Solution 0018; MGS: HA Program 5652. She sold to Stellpflug Cattle Co., LLC, Glenrock, WY.

Lot 210 at $14,500 was Silveiras Saras Dream 6322, DOB: 3/27/2016; SIRE: Silveiras S SIS GO 2353; MGS: BR Midland. She sold to Lookout Ridge Farm, Boulder, CO.

Lot 203 at $14,000 was SITZ Henrietta Pride Y2, DOB: 7/30/2011; SIRE: SITZ Identity 2575; MGS: O C C Emblazon 854E. She sold to Boettcher Ranch, Spencer, NE.

HA Rito Lady 3839 was the top selling Angus female at the Hoffman sale.



Angus Open Heifers:

Lot 28 at $15,500 was Hoffman HCC Phyllis 52J, DOB: 5/23/2021; SIRE: SCC SCH 24 Karat 838; MGS: SCC First-N-Goal GAF 114. She sold to Trent Graves, Abita Springs, LA.

Lot 29 at $11,750 was Hoffman Ellie 53J, DOB: 5/28/2021; SIRE: EXAR Blue Chip 1877B; MGS: Plainview Lutton E102; She sold to Claire Murnin – Pompeys Pillar, MT.

Lot 29A at $10,500 was Hoffman HCC Ellie 51J, DOB: 5/18/2021; SIRE: EXAR Blue Chip 1877B; MGS: Plainview Lutton E102; She sold to Sierra Ranches – Modesto, CA.

Simmental Open Heifer Calf:

Lot 35 at $14,000 was Harrell Glamour Girl 18J, DOB: 1/19/2021, 50AN / 50 SM; SIRE: Profit; MGS: Silveiras Style 9303. She sold to Rockin’ C, Oregonia, OH.