Hoffman Ranch & Stellpflug Cattle Spring Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 02/21/2025
- Location: At the ranch – Thedford, Neb.
- Auctioneers: Rick Machado and Joe Goggins
- Averages:
160 Spring Yearling Herefords Bulls Averaged $7,930
49 Fall Yearling Hereford Bulls Averaged $8,628
10 Coming 2-Year-Old Hereford Bulls Averaged $6,825
123 Angus Spring Yearling Bulls Averaged $12,133
24 Fall Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $10,042
366 Total Bulls Averaged $9,544
70 Commercial Open Heifers Averaged $2,350
1 Gelding Averaged $30,000
Top Hereford Bulls:
Lot 88 at $64,000 was Stellpflug Monument 4014, DOB: 01/10/2024; (P) SIRE: KCF Bennett Monument J338; MGS: GO King E33. He sold to Genex Cooperative Inc, Shawano, Wis. and NJW Polled Herefords, Sheridan, Wyo.
Lot 29 at $60,000 for was Hoffman On Demand M4003, DOB: 01/27/2024; (P) SIRE: BAR JZ On Demand; MGS: B&D L1 Domino 9392 ET. He sold to Elwood Ranches, Montague, Calif.
Lot 53 at $50,000 was Hoffman New Standard 4451, DOB: 2/10/2024; (P) SIRE: Birdwell New Standard 2912; MGS: H FHF Dreamer 607 ET. He sold to Lucas Stumpf, Columbia, Ill.
Lot 148 at $35,000 was Hoffman 0158H Advance M137 ET, DOB: 01/14/2024; (H) SIRE: HH Advance 0159H; MGS: CL 1 Domino 215Z. He sold to Powell Herefords, San Angelo, Texas.
Lot 1 at $32,000 was Hoffman Thomas County M123 ET, DOB: 2/12/2024; (P) SIRE: H WMS Thomas County 1443 ET; MGS: CL 1 Domino 215Z. He sold to Vanderwork Herefords, Taloga, Okla.
Lot 80 at $26,000 was Hoffman Arlo 4471, DOB: 02/12/2024; (H) SIRE C Arlo 2135 ET: MGS: UPS Hometown 4386 ET. He sold to Hill 70 Quantock Ranch Ltd, Lloydminster, Alberta, Canada.
Lot 126 at $25,000 was Stellpflug Stimulus 4091, DOB: 01/25/2024; (P) SIRE: HL Stimulus 2108 ET; MGS: NJW 160B 028X Historic 81E ET. He sold to Buck Cattle Co., Madill, Okla.
Lot 146 at $25,000 was Hoffman Dominate 4041 ET, DOB: 01/29/2024; (P) SIRE: SR Dominate 308F ET; MGS: CRR 5280. He sold to Vanderwork Herefords, Taloga, Okla.
Lot 150 at $24,000 was Hoffman Domino M115 ET, DOB: 1/20/2024; SIRE: CL 1 Domino 0186 ET; MGS: CL 1 Domino 215Z. He sold to Upstream Ranch, Taylor, Neb.
Lot 42 at $22,000 was Hoffman On Demand 4200, DOB: 01/24/2024;(P) SIRE: BAR JZ On Demand; MGS: B&D L1 Domino 9329 ET. He sold to NJW Polled Herefords, Sheridan, Wyo.
Lot 117 at $20,000 was Hoffman Sherman M103 ET, DOB: 101/10/2024; SIRE: Churchill W4 Sherman 2157K ET; MGS: CL 1 Domino 215Z. He sold to Ravine Creek Ranch, Huron, S.D.
Top Angus Bulls:
Lot 342 at $150,000 was Hoffman Bold Ruler 4008, DOB: 12/16/2023; SIRE: BA7 Oaks Bold Ruler; MGS: Sitz RLS Substantial 10186. He sold to Elwood Ranches, Montague, Calif.
Lot 374 at $60,000 was Stellpflug Republic 4500, DOB: 01/28/2024; SIRE: Raven Republic I564; MGS: KG Solution 0018. He sold to GENEX Beef, Shawano, Wis. and Lazy JB Angus, Montrose, Colo.
Lot 301 at $47,500 was Hoffman North Star 4412, DOB: 01/26/2024; SIRE: Bear Mtn North Star; MGS: Ellingson Top Shelf 5050, He sold to Thiel Ranch, Isabel, S.D., and Frederickson Ranch, Spearfish, S.D.
Lot 286 at $40,000 was Hoffman Thedford 4440, DOB: 02/04/2024; SIRE: Hoffman Thedford; MGS: Sitz Barricade 632F. He sold to David Craig, Calhoun, Ga.
Lot 290 at $37,500 was Stellpflug Bar None 4518, DOB: 01/30/2024; SIRE: Hoffman Bar None; MGS: Sitz Superior 10971. He sold to Elwood Ranches, Montague, Calif.
Lot 313 at $31,000 was Stellpflug Prolific 4494, 01/28/2024; SIRE: Ellingson Prolific; MGS: Myers Fair-N-Square M39. He sold to Tehama Angus Ranch, Gerber, Calif.
Lot 270 at $31,000 was Stellpflug Rise Above 4386, DOB: 01/15/2024; SIRE: Stellpflug Hoffman RiseAbove; MGS: Musgrave 316 Exclusive. He sold to High Point Genetics, Osceola, Iowa.
Lot 293 at $27,500 was Stellpflug Bar None 4523, DOB: 02/01/2025; SIRE: Hoffman Bar None; MGS: Raven Powerball 53. He sold to Elwood Ranches, Montague, Calif.
Lot 250 at $26,000 was Hoffman Rise Above 4400, DOB: 01/20/2024; SIRE: Stellpflug Hoffman RiseAbove; MGS: Hoffman Thedford. He sold to Elrod Farms, Talmo, Ga.
Lot 315 at $25,000 was Stellpflug Prolific 4532, DOB: 01/28/2024; SIRE: Ellingson Prolific; MGS: Myers Fair-N-Square M39. He sold to Lazy JB Angus, Montrose, Colo.
Lot 297 at $23,000 was Hoffman North Star 4403, DOB: 01/23/2024; SIRE: Bear Mtn North Star; MGS: Hoffman Bond 3210. He sold to Randall Franssen, Amelia, Neb.
Lot 366 at $20,000 Was Stellpflug Barricade 4072, DOB: 02/03/2024; SIRE: Sitz Barricade 632F; MGS: KG Solution 0018. He sold to Boettcher Ranch, Spencer, Neb.
Top Gelding:
Lot H1 at $30,000 was SJQC Amicus Blanton, a 2021 Dun Gelding sire by SHS Hesa Wily401. He sold to Perez Cattle Company, Nara Visa, N.M.
- Comments:
It was a great day for the Hoffman and Stellpflug programs in Thedford Neb. Most of the area was just healing up from a bitter cold spell, but everyone was excited to show up for the spring bull sale at the Hoffman Ranch. The sale facility was full of returning and new customers looking to acquire quality and balanced Hereford and Angus cattle. Congratulations to everyone involved on another great sale.
