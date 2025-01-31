KALO welcomes Barrett as new director of sales

KALO is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Barrett as their new director of sales, effective Jan. 6. Barrett brings a wealth of experience and a strong background in the agricultural industry, making him a valuable addition to the KALO team.

Barrett earned his bachelor of science degree from St Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., and his master’s

degree in business administration from the University of North Dakota. His career began with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University in Arlington, Va., where he served as the manager of the Capitol Hill Campus Program Outreach. Barrett then returned to his agricultural roots, taking on a role with Federated Co-ops, Inc. in Rush City, Minn., where he gained firsthand experience as a crop adviser and a range of responsibilities related to crop protection, seedcare, seed and fertilizer.

Barrett’s career trajectory continued to rise as he joined Syngenta, where he managed crop protection, seeds and seedcare sales in Fargo, N.D. Over the next decade, Barrett held various positions at Syngenta, including marketing lead for NK Seed, Golden Harvest Corn product manager, Golden Harvest regional sales manager for the Northern Plains, and most recently, global head of Soybean Strategy and Portfolio in Raleigh, N.C.

Barrett’s deep-rooted connection to the agricultural industry started by growing up with his father working in the agricultural inputs business. This background has provided Barrett with a unique perspective and a strong foundation in the industry.

Barrett and his wife, Gabriela (Gabi), will be relocating to Kansas City from Apex, N.C. The couple were

married in 2024 and are excited to make Kansas City their new home.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jon and Gabi to the KALO family,” said Chuck Champion, president at KALO. “Jon’s experience and proven record in the agricultural sector make him an excellent fit for our team. We look forward to the contributions he will bring to our organization.”

Barrett began his role on Jan. 6 and will initially work remotely until the move to Kansas City is finalized.

For more information, contact Debbie Newby, KALO marketing and communications, dnewby@kalo.com .

Robinson elected to IPSA board of directors

Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company located in Elkhorn, Neb., is pleased to announce Jim Robinson, chief technology officer, has been elected to the Independent Professional Seed Association board of directors starting in 2025.

IPSA represents nearly 100 seed companies from more than 25 states, Canada and Mexico, who produce and sell corn, soybeans, small grain and forage seed. The association also has over 100 associate and affiliate members, representing all facets of the seed industry. The IPSA’s board of directors guides the policies and activities of the organization.

Robinson is the chief technology officer of Rob-See-Co, overseeing product management, product licensing, supplier relationships, pricing, and a range of additional responsibilities as the company continues to grow and innovate.

Robinson’s connection to the seed industry runs deep, rooted in his family’s legacy with the JC Robinson Seed Company — the western half of Golden Harvest prior to its sale to Syngenta. Growing up immersed in the world of agriculture, Robinson began working in the corn nursery in 1998, aspiring to become a corn breeder. This passion led to a degree in genetics at Iowa State University and a Ph.D. in genetics and molecular biology at the University of California, San Diego.

When Rob-See-Co was launched in 2013, Robinson returned to the family business, taking on roles in product evaluation and management. By 2021, his extensive experience and deep industry knowledge positioned him to assume his current leadership role.

“I am honored to join the IPSA board of directors and contribute to advancing the independent seed industry,” Robinson said. “I look forward to working with this talented group of leaders to support innovation, sustainability, and growth for our members and the farmers we serve.”