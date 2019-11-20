Kansas City Fed: Farm financial conditions continue to deteriorate

Farm credit conditions in the Federal Reserve’s Tenth District continued to deteriorate steadily in the third quarter of 2019, according to the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s lastest survey of credit conditions.

In a summary, the KC Fed said, “Despite a slight increase in the price of some agricultural commodities and additional support from government payments, farm income and loan repayment rates declined at a modest pace.”

“According to district bankers, agricultural economic conditions in the quarter were influenced by uncertainty about crop production, agricultural trade and other factors that contributed to commodity price fluctuations.

“Persistent weaknesses in the sector put further pressure on farm finances and signs of modest increases in credit stress remained. Farmland values, however, remained stable, and provided ongoing support for the sector.”