Krebs Ranch ‘Next Generation’ Female Sale
- TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
- Date of Sale: 10/30/2023
- Location: Sale at the ranch, Gordon, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
- Averages:
305 Registered Females avg. $6,142
183 Commercial Bred Heifers avg. $2,690
237 Commercial Bred Cows avg. $2,955
- Comments:
Top selling Cows:
Lot 317, KR Savannah 6259, 2/6/2016 daughter of Kramers Apollo 317 x VAR Allegiance bred to TA Mighty River to Seldom Rest Farms, Niles, Mich., for $42,500.
Lot 318, KR Lass 6207, 1/14/2016 daughter of Kramers Apollo 317 x WK Return bred to Connealy Surplus to Camas Prairie Angus, Grangersville, Idaho, for $30,000.
Lot 144, KR Miss Alliance 891F, 7/28/2018 daughter of Panther Creek Incredible 6704 x KR Bullseye sold open and ready to flush to Engelke Cattle & Grain, Wis., for $25,000.
Lot 145, KR Princess 7682, 1/29/2017 daughter of Bushs Tundra 602 x KR Gavel 1057 bred to TA Mighty River to Thomas Ranch, Harrold, S.D., for $20,000.
Top Fall heifer pairs:
Lot 37, KR Lucy Rose 6587, 2/3/2016 daughter of May-Way Equity with VAR Conclusion heifer calf at side to King Farms, Calif., for $35,000.
Lot 3, KR Lady 8513, 1/21/2018 daughter of Panther Creek Incredible 6704 with Connealy I-Beam heifer calf at side to Lemenager Cattle, Hudson, Ill., for $21,000.