Lake Mac Casino Resort & Racetrack Marks Return of Quarter horse racing to Nebraska

The post parade gives spectators a view of the horses before the race begins. Photo by Mckenna Fisher

Exciting new opportunities have arrived for western Nebraska. Tuesday, Aug. 19 marked the grand opening of the Lake Mac Casino Resort and Racetrack in Ogallala. The casino resort is one of six casinos owned and operated by Elite Casino Resorts, a regional operator in the Midwest and private owned premier casino resort company. Developed in partnership with Hastings Exposition and Racing, the complex located just south of I-80 in Ogallala marks the second location to open in Nebraska.



Well over a thousand people battled the sweltering August heat to witness the inaugural races and partake in the free barbecue offered to the attendees. Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was one such guest, and led the ceremonial first race Post Parade.

Twenty-one horses competed in three races throughout the afternoon, making history in more ways than one. While the racetrack was necessary for the opening of the only casino in western Nebraska, these races also marked the return of Quarter Horse racing to the state.



While there are half a dozen horse racing tracks in Nebraska, Ogallala’s is the only one in the state to feature Quarter Horses instead of Thoroughbreds. Gov. Pillen and Elite Casino Resorts were honored to be part of such a historic milestone.

“We are incredibly proud to open our doors with the governor’s support and leadership,” said Dan Kehl, CEO of Elite Casino Resorts. “His presence underscores the importance of this project to the state, and we were thrilled to celebrate the beginning of what will be a world-class entertainment destination at Lake Mac Casino.”

While the three races held at the grand opening mark the conclusion of the racing season for the year, the company is optimistic about opportunities for the races going forward. Elite Casino Resorts Director of Racing Cynthia Smith believes that the racetrack is one of the most exciting aspects of the resort.

“This return of Quarter Horse racing to Nebraska is a major win for the local and agricultural economy in this area,” she said.

“Most importantly, this boosts the Nebraska Quarter Horse breeders and trainers who now have more opportunities closer to home. We all should be excited about what the future holds for the industry of running Quarter Horses in Nebraska in the coming years.” said Sharon Haselhoff, the regional vice president of Elite Casinos said. “I’m excited about what this means for the quarter horse industry, for the ag community,” she said about the opening of the casino and track. She’s excited for the opportunity to draw more members of the horse racing community to western Nebraska. “The eastern part of the state already had enough casinos and racetracks, so the opportunity here was starting a quarter horse circuit.”

The Lake Mac Casino Resort and Racetrack is now open for business. Photo by Mekenna Fisher Racing1-RFP-090125

BOLSTERING THE AG ECONOMY

The company hopes to capitalize on other Quarter Horse racing circuits in nearby states like Wyoming and Colorado to help expand the industry in this part of the country. Going forward, they hope to return

money to the agricultural industry by hosting more races and keeping purses high for the competitors.

“I just view it as a great partnership,” Haselhoff said.



Jeff Cox is one such partner. He’s been racing horses for nearly 30 years and is the owner of the filly that won the first race of the day — the very first Quarter Horse champion in western Nebraska. Cox, a resident of Brule, Neb., is incredibly proud of his young champion. Dear Dash is a 3-year-old chestnut filly that was foaled just eight miles from the track. She represents a shift in his operation from Thoroughbred racing to Quarter Horse racing, and is one of the first of his Quarter Horse foals to compete. The Lake Mac race was her very first, and she’d only had 60 days of training prior to her start. Her entry to the circuit was a little unexpected, as Cox initially thought he’d be racing 2 year olds in Ogallala. When he decided to race her, he took the filly to Texas for a few weeks of training.

“She’s had a lot done to her in 60 days to get ready for that race,” he said.

Cox said that Dear Dash has always been a smart horse. Their family is incredibly proud of how far she’s come in the face of all they’ve thrown at her the past few months, going on to win the first Quarter Horse race in western Nebraska.

“It meant a lot. You raise them and they become part of your family. It’s a huge thrill not only to be the first winner there, but for her to actually be a home-raised filly.”

He’s excited for both her future and the future of Quarter Horse racing in the state, and like Haselhoff hopes to encourage others to become involved in the sport.

“There’s so many Quarter Horses born in our state and nationwide,” he said. “Quarter Horse racing is huge. There’s a place for it. In neighboring states they have big programs they’ve got going and Nebraska can tie right into them. I think it’s a great deal to get Quarter Horse racing back in the state of Nebraska.”

Dear Dash poses with her crew in the winner’s circle. BL Win Photos Racing3-RFP-090125

While the five-eighths-mile track is an exciting aspect of the resort, it’s just one of many options available for guests to enjoy. Due to a Nebraska law that only permits casinos to operate in conjunction with licensed horse racing tracks, the Lake Mac Casino is the only casino in the western portion of the state.

While the current casino is only a temporary setup, patrons can still enjoy various casino games and slot machines during their operating hours from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily. The facility boasts over 300 slot machines and table games, a sportsbook, live simulcast, and a sports bar as well as live entertainment. This setup was transported directly from the company’s other location in Grand Island, Neb., which recently completed its permanent construction. The Ogallala location looks forward to a similar future.

While the company has big plans for Ogallala going forward, getting this far wasn’t an easy task. Haslehoff said that planning for the resort began three years ago when they first began the KCAD approval process. KCAD, or the Keith County Area Development, works to support economic vitality within Keith County and worked closely with Elite Casino Resorts to bring the resort to Ogallala. Elite Casino Resorts also had to gain approval through the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission as well as the Keith County Planning and Zoning. Once the approval process was complete, construction was able to begin. It took 10 months for construction crews to complete the racetrack, barn, and temporary casino in the middle of a former field.



Dear Dash put on a good show at the inaugural race of the Lake Mac Casino Resort and Racetrack. BL Win Photos Racing4-RFP-090125

MORE TO COME

Although this rapid assembly concluded in a wildly successful grand opening, the company’s work is far from finished. There are many improvements to be made to better the guest experience, something Kehl is very passionate about. “We’re honored to welcome guests with exceptional service that reflects the spirit and hospitality of Nebraska.” They plan to reinforce this spirit throughout their multi-phase expansion. The inaugural races and the opening of the casino marked the conclusion of phase one of

the construction process. Haselhoff explained that the next step in the process is further developing the racetrack. Currently, the site features a 98-stall barn and a winner’s circle. Looking forward, Elite Casino Resorts plans to construct more barns (holding up to 400 stalls) as well as a jockey club.

Haselhoff said that the goal is to “make sure we enhance that experience out on the track.” Once the racetrack reaches its full potential, improvements to the resort itself are next on the agenda. The expansion plan includes 180 new hotel rooms, a 15,000 square foot convention center available for community use (and capable of hosting big-name concerts), and additional dining experiences. Most notable of these planned dining services is Elite Casino Resort’s signature restaurant, Ruthie’s Steak and Seafood.

Fully developing the now-temporary casino is also in the cards. Eventually, the casino will be home to over 650 games, a six-table poker room, and 14 live table games. Plans for indoor and outdoor pools (and potentially a spa) are also in the works. According to Haselhoff, the expansion plans are all about what will provide the guests with the best experience.

“Guest service and being part of the community is what we’re all about,” she said. This mirrors CEO Kehl’s assertion that the chief goal of the resort is to benefit the Keith County area. “This project represents new opportunity, new jobs, and new energy for Keith County and Ogallala.



COMMUNITY SUPPORT

As for the community, Elite Casino Resorts plans to support it in several ways. The expansion plan includes a gift shop that will feature goods from various Nebraska vendors. While showcasing Nebraska goods, they’re also generating revenue for the state. Haselhoff said that Elite Casino Resorts has already invested over quarter of a billion dollars in the state and created many jobs. The company employs 115 people in Keith County alone (with plans to expand their staff to 300 employees) and has 600 total employees in the state.

“We want to establish careers here,” she said. They believe that jobs within the company are more than just jobs — they’re pathways to a successful and lifelong career. Haselhoff believes that one of the most important things the company does is reinvest in their employees, giving them the skills and tools

necessary to succeed within the company and the industry on the whole. For example, the Lake Mac Casino will be hosting a dealer school in January where the company will pay people to learn how to deal cards. Providing their employees with these skills sets them up for success in their careers and benefits the community on the whole.



Haselhoff was greatly impressed by the community turnout on Tuesday. The free t-shirts offered to the first thousand attendees were quickly dispersed, and the complimentary barbeque didn’t last long either.

“It’s so awesome to see that support,” she said. For a company so focused on benefitting the community, she believed it was amazing to see so much of the community showing up to support them in turn. This resort represents a unique opportunity for western Nebraska, one that the company and community both plan to utilize to its fullest potential.