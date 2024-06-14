Lawrence-Dill named dean of CSU College of Agricultural Sciences

Lawrence-Dill

Colorado State University recently announced that Carolyn Lawrence-Dill has been appointed the next dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences, beginning Aug. 1. Lawrence-Dill previously served as the associate dean for research and discovery and the associate director for the Iowa Agriculture and Home Economics Experiment Station in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University.

“We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Lawrence-Dill as the new dean of CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences,” CSU President Amy Parsons said. “With her roots deeply embedded in agriculture and a career spanning from pioneering corn genetics to leading Big Data initiatives, she brings a wealth of expertise and a track record of effective leadership. Dr. Lawrence-Dill is committed to the prosperity of agriculture and rural communities, and she will work with partners across the state to bring the best science to bear in support of Colorado’s farmers and ranchers. Her skills are especially relevant for Colorado agriculture, where information science and technology are the tools of our most successful farmers and ranchers.”

During her 10 years at ISU, Lawrence-Dill served as a professor in two departments — agronomy as well as genetics, development and cell biology.

“Dr. Lawrence-Dill is an accomplished plant scientist and visionary leader with life-long roots in production agriculture and an abiding commitment to the land-grant mission,” CSU Provost and Executive Vice President Marion Underwood said. “She has an impressive record of accomplishments in advocating for the transformative power of agricultural research and education, building and enhancing collaboration across disciplines, working with diverse stakeholder groups, and attracting and retaining world-class talent.”

Prior to her time at ISU — Iowa’s land-grant institution — Lawrence-Dill spent nearly 10 years with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service as a research geneticist, focusing on maize genetics and genomics.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to come work with the world-class faculty, staff and students in CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences,” Lawrence-Dill said. “I’ve been so impressed by what I’ve seen as a collective desire — not just in the college, but across the entire university — to apply creative thinking to solving big, challenging problems in Colorado and beyond. I can’t wait to help lead and be a part of those critical efforts.”

Lawrence-Dill CAROLYN D – 2022

The selection of Lawrence-Dill follows an extensive and engaged search process that included input from CSU faculty, staff, stakeholders and industry representatives, including the Colorado Cattleman’s Association, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission and the Colorado Farm Bureau.

Erin Spaur, executive vice president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, served as an industry representative on the search committee.

“Our members look forward to collaborating with Dr. Lawrence-Dill to ensure that issues and advancements critical to the Colorado livestock industry are continually addressed and championed,” said Spaur, a 2012 CSU animal sciences and agricultural business alumna. “We are committed to working together around the state to tackle the Colorado livestock industry’s most critical issues.”

BACKGROUND

Raised in a small town in a rural part of west Texas, near some of the largest ranches in the country, Lawrence-Dill developed a connection to agriculture early on. Her parents were schoolteachers, and her family ran a dryland wheat farm and raised a small herd of cattle. Some of Lawrence-Dill’s earliest memories are of farming and ranching, attending cattle sales with her father and raising sheep for her 4-H project.

In addition to learning about agriculture at a young age, Lawrence-Dill also formed an early bond with the state of Colorado. She took her first big vacation to the Rocky Mountains at age 11 with her best friend who lived across the street. Eventually, treks to Colorado became a family tradition. Lawrence-Dill has long hoped to put down permanent roots in the state, specifically at CSU.

“Agriculture is foundational to CSU and at the heart of Colorado,” Lawrence-Dill said. “CSU has some of the brightest minds in ag; I’m looking forward to getting to better know that team, the broader CSU community and all the important stakeholders across the state. I truly believe we can have far-reaching, positive impacts on the world through both our educational and scientific efforts in agriculture.”

Lawrence-Dill earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Hendrix College, master’s degree in biology from Texas Tech University and doctoral degree in botany from the University of Georgia. During her time at ISU, Lawrence-Dill also established the Office of Research and Discovery, cultivating a culture of collaborative team science and looking to utilize big data to advance agriculture. Lawrence-Dill has prioritized collaborating with agricultural producers throughout her research career, focusing on work that can have an impact on the ground.

CSU’s outgoing College of Agricultural Sciences Dean James Pritchett was named CSU Vice President of Engagement and Extension in September 2023 . Since Jan. 1, Pritchett has served in both roles — as a vice president and college dean — but will transition away from the dean role effective Aug. 1. Lawrence-Dill will be the first woman to serve as dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences.