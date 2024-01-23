Moran, Klobuchar, Ernst introduce sustainable aviation fuel bill

Moran

Moran

Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, on Monday today introduced the Farm to Fly Act, legislation that would help accelerate the production and development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through existing Agriculture Department programs to allow further growth for alternative fuels to be used in the aviation sector and create new markets for American farmers.

Moran said in a news release the Farm to Fly Act would:

▪ Clarify eligibility for SAF within current USDA Bio-Energy Programs, expanding markets for American agricultural crops through aviation bioenergy;

▪ Provide for greater collaboration for aviation biofuels throughout USDA agency mission areas, increasing private sector partnerships; and

▪ Affirm a common definition of SAF for USDA purposes, as widely supported by industry to enable U.S. crops to most effectively contribute to aviation renewable fuels.

Moran Moran

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said in a news release, “This bill helps position SAF for takeoff by ensuring the best available science and modeling tools are used to calculate the carbon benefits of homegrown renewable fuels.”

Reps. Max Miller, R-Ohio, Mike Flood, R-Neb., Angie Craig, D-Minn., Brad Finstad, R-Minn., Nikki Budzinski, D-Ill., Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, introduced a companion bill in the House in November.