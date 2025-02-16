More than 1,000 agriculturalists gather to share information about the harvest industry

Members of the U.S. Custom Harvesters’ organization gathered on Jan. 30-Feb. 1 for their 42ndAnnual Convention in Des Moines. Iowa. This convention recorded 1,085 attendees and 125 vendors.



The program included speakers on a variety of topics including staying motivated, safety, insurance, combine and forager clinics and a financial panel. State meetings focused on state-driven issues that included hosting safety trainings, CDL trainings, H2A employment information, future conventions and more.



The organization elected three new board members: Aubree Thouvenel, Rodney Wolgemuth and Raph Jolliffe, while Paul Paplow rose to president and David Misener transitioned to the board adviser. The full board and support staff includes the following leaders:

President: Paul Paplow – Ocheyedan, Iowa

Vice President: Raph Jolliffe – Seibert, Colo.

Secretary: Mychal Neumiller – Bowdon, N.D.

Treasurer: Seth Buxcel – Savage, Mont.

Director: Aubree Thouvenel – Versailles, Mo.

Director: Mark Anderson – Bridgeport, Neb.

Director: Rodney Wolgemuth – Mount Joy, Pa.

Advisor: David Misener – Elk City, Okla.

Operations Manager: Mandi Sieren – Sylvia, Kan.

On the final night of the convention, USCHI awarded the 2025 Vendor of the Year to Krone North America. “It’s a very cool award because at the end of the day, we’ve been part of this organization for a couple of decades,” said Lars Pasedag, COO of Krone North America.

Each year, USCHI presents up to six scholarships to high school seniors involved in member harvest operations that plan on continuing their education. INSPRO, a Marsh McLennon Agency, also provides an additional scholarship to one of the recipients seeking a career in agriculture. The following scholarship recipients are:

Olivia Strnad – Munden, Kan.

Tegan Hoyt – Corning, Iowa

Preslie Poling – Clayton, N.M.

Brady Russell – South Haven, Kan.

Maycee Thouvenel – Versailles, Mo. (INSPRO Scholarship Recipient)



Next year, the USCHI’s Annual Convention will be hosted in Des Moines, Iowa. To become involved with U.S. Custom Harvesters as a harvester member or convention vendor, contact Mandi Sieren at (620) 200-1381 or office@uschi.com .