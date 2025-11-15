NASS: Corn, soybean production down, cotton up 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service said in a report released Friday that corn production is down less than 1% from the September forecast, soybean production is down 1%, and cotton production is up 7%.

Because the October 2025 Crop Production report was not published, there are no Oct. 1 yield forecasts included in this report, NASS noted.

NASS also released the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and noted, “Due to lapse in government funding from Oct. 1 through Nov. 12, some U.S. data sources that are typically used were not available for the November 2025 WASDE.”

“Changes to the U.S. balance sheets continue to reflect all U.S. government data available at the time of publication, but this month, in some cases, that information was limited,” NASS said.