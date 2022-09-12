Nearly half a million visitors attended 150th Colorado State Fair in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair celebrated its 150th year with 461,104 visitors who traveled to Pueblo to have fun, support the next generation of agriculture, and learn more about one of our state’s primary economic drivers: agriculture.

While attendance overall exceeded that from 2021 by only 1 percent, Fiesta Day, celebrated Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, saw the largest single day of attendance in 13 years, with 69,562 visitors who walked through the gates.

“Colorado was ready to celebrate this year. As we wrap up the 2022 State Fair season, I want to offer a massive “thank you” to all of our amazing partners, competitors, team members, volunteers and guests,” said Scott Stoller, Colorado State Fair general manager. “The Colorado State Fair showcases the best of Colorado through agriculture, food, shows, competitions, and fun family experiences and we are honored to share these experiences with our visitors.”

Fairgoers enjoyed a multitude of 4-H and FFA competitions, six days of rodeos, hundreds of vendors, the National Mullet Championship, the creation of the World’s Largest Slopper, a 150-ton sand sculpture, and an impressive concert lineup.

Special events included the second annual Governor’s Plate Competition, where Anne’s À La Mode won the Golden Plate with a delicious Habanero Peach Cup-O-Cobbler prepared with Colorado Proud ingredients, including Colorado peaches. To support the next generation of ag leaders, the Colorado’s Electric Cooperatives Junior Livestock Auction brought in more than $491,000 to benefit Colorado youth looking for a future in agriculture. On Labor Day, a fireworks display brought the fair to a successful close.

In addition to the wide variety of events and competitions, the 150th Colorado State Fair Fine Arts Competition sparked a global conversation on the role of artificial intelligence in the creation of digital art. Pueblo West’s Jason Allen won the first-place Blue Ribbon for his “Théâtre D’opéra Spatial” submitted in the “Digital Art/Digitally Manipulated Photography” category. The result of that creative competition quickly took the internet by storm and sparked discussions about digital art as it continues to evolve, including in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Huffington Post, NPR, the Smithsonian Magazine, Forbes and many others.

With the sesquicentennial fair behind us, the Colorado State Fair team is already preparing for 2023. Grounds improvements will continue this year, as described in the fair’s Master Plan, which provides the blueprint for new, attractive and flexible facilities, with an emphasis on sustainability and resilience.

By next August, the fairgrounds are expected to greet visitors with improved facilities, including accessibility upgrades to the Palace of Agriculture and the Southwest Motors Event Center, completion of the upgrades to Gate 5, and significant progress on revitalizing the welcome plaza east of the Gate 5 entrance. To follow 2023 Colorado State Fair updates, visit the Colorado State Fair’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts or visit the Colorado State Fair website.