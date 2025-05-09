New research in UK prompts calls to ban pig farrowing crates

New research by UK vets has prompted calls for controversial pig farrowing crates to be banned as they impact on pig welfare. Photo by Chris McCullough.

Vets in the UK are calling for controversial pig farrowing crates to be banned which could trigger other countries around the world to follow the same path.

The crates, used to confine pigs before and after giving birth to protect piglets from being crushed, have fallen out of fashion over the years and are seen to impact on pig welfare.

The call to ban them has been made jointly by both the British Veterinary Association and the Pig Veterinary Society.

Farrowing crates were introduced in the 1960s with the aim of reducing the number of piglets being accidentally crushed by sows, which can weigh up to 300 kilograms in comparison to the average piglet, which typically weigh less than 2 kilograms.

The crates are small enough to prevent the sow from turning around by restricting her movement and are commonly used from up to a week before giving birth until the piglets are weaned at around four weeks old. Approximately 60% of UK sows are kept in farrowing crates during this time.

New statistics from the British Veterinary Association’s Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey have revealed that nearly 75% of vets are concerned about the impact of farrowing crates on the welfare of pigs, with 36% of these vets saying they were very concerned.

Although contemporary farrowing crates reduce crushing, 20% of vets are concerned that the crates are so small as to inhibit the sows’ ability to perform natural behaviors, such as turning around, moving freely or going outside, while 9% reported being concerned that the crates prioritize the health of piglets over the welfare of sows.

PHASING OUT

Both the BVA and PVS are now calling for a gradual phase out of farrowing crates, with a new policy position outlining the issues and recommendations for change.

These include replacing the crates with a system that maximizes sow and piglet welfare and ensures human safety.

Also, a clearly mapped out 15-year transition period should be implemented and, unless already agreed upon, no more of the current farrowing crates should be put into use.

The position encourages new build farrowing buildings to either be a form of adaptive farrowing accommodation or free farrowing.

AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

The recommendations also said the UK governments and supermarket retailers should also carry out an awareness raising campaign around farrowing systems and the incoming changes to inform consumers ahead of the ban and during the transition period.

BVA President Elizabeth Mullineaux, said, “Whilst farrowing crates protect some aspects of the welfare of piglets, this controversial safeguarding method comes at the expense of the sows who are forced to live with restrictions on their natural behaviors and movements for extended periods of time.

“It’s time for change and working closely with the Pig Veterinary Society we’ve created a balanced, pragmatic, and evidence-led position which calls on the UK government to move towards a total ban of their use.

“It will however take time for the industry to adapt and we’re recommending a transition period of up to 15 years, backed by sufficient resource, to support producers to shift to either adaptive farrowing accommodation, with a significantly reduced confinement time for sows, or free farrowing.

“The UK is known across the world for our high standards of animal welfare and we must take action now to move away from this outdated system.”

Pig Veterinary Society President Professor Dan Tuckersaid, said, “We want the UK’s sows to have as good a life as possible but it is clear that traditional farrowing crates restrict the ability of farrowing and nursing sows to perform many normal behaviors.

“There is now sufficient research-based evidence to support systems that optimize the balance between the sows’ needs, piglet health and welfare, and also stock keeper safety,” he said.