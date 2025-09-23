NPPC submits comments to DOJ on Prop 12, Question 3

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The National Pork Producers Council has submitted comments to the Justice Department in response to a request from DOJ’s Office of Legal Policy for information that can help identify state laws that have out-of-state economic impacts.

“NPPC singled out California Proposition 12 and Massachusetts Question 3, both of which ban in the state the sale of pork from hogs born to sows raised in housing that doesn’t meet their arbitrary standards,” the group said in a news release.

“San Francisco’s 2017 Antibiotic Use in Food Animals Ordinance, for example, requires larger grocery retailers in the city to report detailed information about the use of antibiotics in meat and poultry products,” NPPC added.

“It imposes significant reporting mandates on retailers that inevitably shift responsibility to producers, most of whom have no connection to San Francisco. In Chicago, to ensure that ‘institutional food purchasing advances an equitable, healthy, fair, local, humane, and sustainable food system,’ pork was eliminated from the city school system’s menu.”