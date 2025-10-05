Obituary: ALBERT LEE HODGSON

ALBERT LEE HODGSON

Provided Photo

November 8, 1938 – September 18, 2025

With heavy hearts, the family of Albert “Lee” Hodgson would like to share his life story and celebrate a life well lived. Lee passed September 18, 2025 in Greeley, CO at his Greeley Village apartment surrounded by his family. He was born on Election Day, November 8th, 1938 in the little brown house off Arapahoe Road in Boulder, CO to Albert Earl and Annie “Linnea” (Benson). He grew up working hard on a dairy farm near Boulder on Jay Road where he began his lifelong involvement with livestock and 4-H. He attended Davidson School House and graduated from Boulder High School in 1956. He met the love of his life, Beverly “Bev” Gapter, while attending BHS and proposed to her in front of the Boulderado Hotel. They were married in July 1957 at the old Valmont Church and became the proud parents of five children—Denny, Connie (O’Brien), Mark, Sheri (Maxwell), and Tammy (Meisner). The couple worked and lived in the Boulder area until they moved to LaPorte, CO in 1970. Lee’s love for animals and adventure took the family to Saratoga, WY to work on a cattle ranch for a short period before moving back to LaPorte. In 1989 they moved to Platteville, CO. All the while they always had animals: countless dogs, sheep, cattle, chickens, pigs, horses. They sold the farm in 2022 and moved to Greeley, CO.

Lee’s work journey started as a young child working hard on the dairy farm. While in school, his passion for animals took him to the Boulder Vet Clinic. He then worked at the gravel pit, hauled fuel, and operated heavy equipment at Gapter Excavating until 1973. Lee was a skilled heavy equipment operator at US Engineering until his retirement in 2004. He made many lasting memories and friendships throughout his career.

Lee’s love for animals and kids was easy to see through is dedication to 4-H and FFA. He was a strong supporter of education and continuous learning. He was always reading books and articles to keep informed and to learn new things. As a 4-H member, Lee attended meetings at the Valmont Church and showed cattle and pigs at the Boulder County Fair and Colorado State Fair. He was a 4-H leader for 55+ years in Larimer and Boulder counties and all five of his children were 10+ year 4-H members. He served as fair superintendent, livestock sale committee member, Larimer County fair board member, Larimer County FFA Advisory Committee member, and served in many other roles. Lee and Bev proudly donated many lambs for the Catch-it program and helped many families get started with their sheep projects.

Lee also loved the outdoors, taking countless hunting trips, going on camping trips in the mountains, and embarking on family road trips. Lee and Bev always enjoyed a good drive to see Denny’s cows, listen to the Elk, watch the trees change colors, or just spend time together.

Lee’s witty personality was memorable until his passing. He always had a little joke, story, or saying to make people smile (sometimes with the use of his dentures). He liked a good debate, a trait which has been passed on to his children. He could make friends anywhere he went and loved visiting with people to learn their story. Lee was tough, living with bird shot in his leg for 70 years and tackling many precarious situations on the farm and at work. On the farm, he always had a project and loved taking care of the animals. Lee was a true herdsman/stockman who put the needs of his animals before his own for many years, passing on his knowledge and passion to several generations of family and friends.

Lee is survived by his wife Bev of Greeley, CO who shared 68 years of marriage with him; 5 children: Denny Debbi) of Fort Collins, CO, Connie O’Brien (the late Jack O’Brien) of Stapleton, NE, Sheri Maxwell (Tony) of Kersey, CO, Mark (Fiancé Denise Morrison) of Berthoud, CO, and Tammy Meisner (Mike) of Springfield, MO; 9 Grandchildren: Tyler Hodgson (Kasey), Chad Hodgson (Amy), Austin Hodgson (Lauren), Tate Hodgson (Payton), Dusty Maxwell (Sydney), Casey Maxwell (Caroline), Cortney Harrison (Dan), Rayna Volmer (Nick), and Riley Meisner; 19 Great-grandchildren: Addison Hodgson, Macyn Hodgson, Jackson Lee Hodgson, Avery Hodgson, Payton Hodgson, Camryn Hodgson, William Hodgson, Emily Hodgson, Berkleigh Watson, Kenzie Maxwell, Stetson Maxwell, Maci Maxwell, Emmie Maxwell, Cayden Maxwell, Cutter Maxwell, Caine Lee Maxwell, Binzley Harrison, Wrenley Harrison, Belton Harrison; Sister Linda Fangmeier (Fred), brother-in-law Dick Gapter (Carole), cousin Pam Hodgson Trost, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and special friends.

Lee was preceded in death by parents Albert Earl and Annie Linnea Hodgson, sister Evelyn Jo Walker, three infant siblings, son-in-law Jack O’Brien, in-laws Clem and Doris Gapter, Bill Walker, Tom Gapter, Judy Gapter, Donna King (Gapter), nephew Freddy Fangmeier, and numerous special relatives.

Bev and the family would like to give a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Greeley Village for their amazing care and support.

Memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association Colorado Chapter; 3773 Cherry Creek North Drive #700; Denver CO, in honor of Albert Lee Hodgson.

Lee was layed to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley, Colorado.