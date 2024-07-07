Obituary: Alfred Luke

Alfred Luke

Provided Photo

July 2, 1940 – June 5, 2024

ALFRED V. LUKE, 83, of Brighton, CO passed away on June 5, 2024. He was born on the family farm in Nodaway County, Clyde, Missouri on July 2,1940 the son of Alphonse & Regina (Untiedt) Luke.

After graduating from Jefferson High School in Conception Junction, MO he was inducted into the U.S. Army stationed in Heilbronn, Germany from May 1960 to May 1962.

Upon his return to the U.S. he moved to Colorado & worked for various construction companies operating heavy equipment. Later he developed Luke Pipeline doing excavating work for major pipeline projects throughout Colorado as well as water & sewer lines to residences. In 1965 he & his 1st wife Joyce Radcliffe were married & from this reunion 2 daughters & 1 son were born. After 16 yrs of marriage they ended the marriage with the 3 young children remaining with their mother.

In 1980 he retired Luke Pipeline and in 1982 he developed Triple B Concrete supplying concrete to both residential & commercial projects. In addition to TBC he was actively involved in building residential homes on 5 acres. It was during this time that he met his future wife Kathy McDaniel who was a real estate broker selling 5 acre sites in the Douglas-Elbert county areas.

With his extensive knowledge in construction & his fair & honest approach he was chosen to be the General Contractor in building Parker West I & II shopping centers.

Alfred, affectionately known as “Fritz” to his siblings & “Luke” to all that knew him was a man of his word & passed on the value & importance of a handshake, good work ethics & honesty.

In 1984 he married the love of his life, Kathy McDaniel, hereinafter calling her “Kate” and they worked together as a team from this day forward.

He assumed the role of step-father to her 3 teenage sons & they admired & loved him. Living in Kiowa during their early years he expanded TBC with additional plants set up in Denver & Franktown. He continued running TBC & Kate did the bookkeeping at home. In 1995 they sold TBC as well as the ranch property subdividing a portion of it into 60 acre parcels. The Catholic Church purchased 60 acres & built Our Lady of the Visitation Church & the Queen of Peace Cemetery. In 1996 they moved to a ranch NE of Yuma, CO. They worked hard making improvements, working the cattle & enjoying the Paint Horse hobby.

In 2001 they sold this ranch & moved to their dream home along the South Platte River near Julesburg raising beef cattle & continued raising Paint foals. It was a life they both loved. However, age & health issues were creeping up & they realized it was time to retire. In 2012 the ranch was sold & they retired moving to Brighton, CO located north of Lochbuie.

Alfred was an honest, hard working man that wasn’t afraid to come down hard on anybody that crossed him, but he was also a fun-loving gentleman that everyone he met instantly loved him. He was best known for his quick-witted humor, his fierce determination, his strong work ethics & his generous spirit & although he worked hard he played hard & simply enjoyed life. He was a devout believer in our Lord, Jesus Christ, his entire life. He was a member of the American Legion, Keenesburg, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents & 3 brothers Roger Luke, Arthur Luke & Hubert Luke, brother-in-law Bill Aebersold, & sisters-in-law Eugena Luke & Clare Luke all from Missouri.

Survivors include his devoted & loving wife, Kathy, Brighton, CO; children Bridgett (Rob) Ten Eyck, Grand Junction CO; Brian (Mora) Luke & Rebecca (Marcus) Groen Centennial, CO; Scott (Cyndi) McDaniel, Lynnwood, WA; Randy (Caro) McDaniel & Dale (Shawna) McDaniel, Parker, CO; Grandchildren Aaron Luke & Emily Luke, Denver, CO; Lilly Luke, Aurora, CO; Jake Ten Eyck, Grand Junction, CO; Seth (Shaylee) Ten Eyck, Fruita, CO; Austin (Kaitlyn) McDaniel, Lakewood, CO; Dustin McDaniel, Austin, TX; Austin McCurdy, Parker, CO; Sean McDaniel & Kaitlyn McDaniel, Broomfield, CO; & Great Grandsons Leo Luke & Liam McDaniel. Numerous Step Grandchildren & Step Great Grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. 2 brothers Nick (Viola) Luke, Stanberry, MO; Louis Luke, St. Joseph, MO; 3 sisters Mary (Harry) Scheiber, Maryville, MO; Christine (Jerry) Jones, Albuquerque, NM & Joan Aebersold; Savanna, MO; Sisters-in-law Joan Luke & Bea Luke, Stanberry, MO & Patty Luke, Platte City, MO.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Alfred’s name to a charity of your choice.

Funeral services will be held July 18, 2024 at Our Lady of The Visitation in Kiowa, CO. To leave on-line condolences visit http://www.taborfuneralhomecom