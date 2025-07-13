Obituary: Carl William Herold Jr.

March 5, 1941 – June 28, 2025

Carl was born to Carl Sr. and Bonita Herold and was raise on the family ranch outside of Oak Creek, CO near Morrison Creek. Carl married Rita (Moore) Herold in 1962. Carl and Rita lived and operated a multigenerational ranch NW of Yampa, Colorado. Ranching was more than just an occupation for Carl, his calling was tied to agriculture and building a strong cow-calf operation. Carl’s determination and strength of will not only was an asset to the daily tasks of ranch life but also an asset to face, without complaint, work that needed to be done even while living with multiple sclerosis. Carl was very active in the community and a lifelong advocate for agriculture. Carl is proceeded in death by wife, Rita Herold, his parents, sisters Bonita Steele, Virginia Thorton, Carol Villa and brother Wesley Herold. Carl is survived by children, grandchildren, brother-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. A family celebration of life will be held at a later time.