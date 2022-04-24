Obituary: DEBRA RAE LOHR

DEBRA RAE LOHR

Provided Photo

March 27, 1961 – April 10, 2022

Debra Rae Lohr was born in Greeley, Colorado on March 27th, 1961 to Raymond and Dorthula (Truhitte) Lohr. She passed on April 10th, 2022.

Debra Graduated from Arickaree School after 12 years in Eastern Colorado. She also attended some classes for practical knowledge at Aims Community College.

Debra’s love and passion was the family business, Country Johns. She was the book-keeper, the pick-up driver, and whatever else she needed to be to get things done. She was fondly known as Aunt Gopher to her nieces and nephews. She loved all crafts, from woodworking to yard work she tried everything, and often created floral arrangements for her mom. She had a great deal of love for her nieces and nephews, and she lovingly watched and followed them in all of their activities. She was active in the Kersey Community Church Awana Program, and she found joy and comfort in listening to the children of the program say their bible verses.

Debra is survived by her Mom and Dad; her brothers; Rodney (Darla) of Eaton; Roger of Craig; Mike (Nancy) of Gill; and her sister Suzanne (Steve) Johnson of Colorado Springs. Debra was aunt to 15 nieces and nephews: Richard (Nicole) Lohr, Melissa (Ryan) Brethauer, Moria (Sean) Sappington, Darrius Lohr, Jumaal (Tiffany) Lohr, Rusty Lohr, Casseday (Lance) Marshall, Reid (Samantha) Lohr, Ross (Candace) Lohr, Jaylinn (Gavin) DeVries, LaTricia (Tom) Tolbert, Jeremiah (Leah) Johnson, Josiah (Heather) Johnson, Marissa Johnson, and Jedaiah (Amber) Johnson. She was a loving great-aunt to 31 great-nieces and nephews, and is remembered by many as a compassionate and caring friend.

She was preceded in death by her Grandma Blanche Quails, her Grandpa Edwin and Grandma Margaret Lohr, her brother Robert, and her nephew Riley Lohr.

A memorial service will be held for Debra on Tuesday, April 19th at Kersey Community Church at 10:00 with a reception immediately following the service. The graveside will be held at Eaton Cemetery following the reception at 1:30pm for those who wish to attend.

The family politely requests that any contributions be directed to the Kersey Community Church’s AWANA program.