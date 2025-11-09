Obituary: EDWIN E. FOSS

EDWIN E. FOSS

Provided Photo

April 14, 1933 – October 29, 2025

Edwin E. Foss, 92, of Clarksville, Texas, passed away on October 29, 2025, after a short illness.

He was born on April 14, 1933, in Eaton, Colorado, to George and Dolly Foss. Edwin graduated from Galeton High School then married Delores Miller on March 25, 1954. Later that year, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, trained as a carpenter, and served in Korea. After his honorable discharge in 1955, he worked for Hansel Phelps Construction for two years.

In 1958, Edwin and Delores purchased their first farm in Gill, Colorado, where they raised their two children, Diana and Curtis, and began a dairy operation. After years of dedication and hard work, Delores passed away in 2011, Edwin continued to run the farm and, in April 2012, married Arlene Lebsack.

In 2021, after more than five decades in the dairy industry, Edwin sold the cows and farm and relocated to Clarksville, Texas, operating a cow-calf and hay operation. He enjoyed the challenge of a new endeavor and treasured the time spent working alongside his family.

Edwin is survived by his wife, Arlene Foss; daughter Diana (Kevin) Troudt; son Curtis (Tammy) Foss; sister Dorothy Mezzacappa; sisters-in-law Jodie Leffler and Dora Miller; grandchildren Nichalas (Jaime) Troudt, Whitney (Adlei) Carlson, Keith (Beth) Foss, and Cameron (Tobey) Foss; and ten great-grandchildren: Decker and Ellis Troudt, Willow, Landry, and Merit Carlson, Gabriel, Nolan, and Korben Foss, and Ava and Charlie Foss.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores Foss; brothers Elmer and Robert Foss; and his parents, George and Dolly Foss.

Services will be held at Greeley Allnutt on Friday November 7, 2005 at 1:00 PM