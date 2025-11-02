Obituary: KENNETH ULYSSES BROWN

KENNETH ULYSSES BROWN

Provided Photo

January 27, 1923 – October 17, 2025

Kenneth Ulysses Brown, 102, of Laramie, died peacefully Friday, October 17, 2025, at Valley Vista in Lewistown, MT, after going into Hospice Care. He was born January 27, 1923, in Vigo County, Indiana, to Albert and Bessie Brown on his dad’s 45th birthday. When Ken was able to travel, they returned to their homestead in Albany County, Wyoming where he grew up with his 4 older sisters.

In 1942 during WW2, Ken joined the Navy and volunteered for hazardous duty with Sino American Cooperative Organization (SACO). He also served in the Navy during the Korean War.

In 1945 he came back home to marry his sweetheart Lillie McLennan on July 29th. For 69 years, up or down, thin or flush, he never left her side. Ken spent his time as a rancher, road crew worker, mail carrier, bus driver for the University of Wyoming, Roper, Volunteer Fire Fighter, and husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by a son, Lyle Brown; daughter Dixie Burlingame; five grandchildren, Brendan Brazee, Michelle Brazee, Kenneth Brown, Timothy Brown, Tabetha Markanen; six great grandchildren, Cameron and Raven Brazee, Arispa and Keegan Robinson, and Lauren and Joshua Fisher.

A viewing will be held on Friday, November 14th, from 5 p.m. – 7p.m. at Montgomery Stryker Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held at Montgomery Stryker Funeral Home on November 15th at 10 a.m., immediately followed by interment with full military honors at Harmony Cemetery and reception at the VFW.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to please consider donating to one of Ken’s favorite charities.

Gifts for Living Inc., P.O. Box 1005, Laramie, WY 82073 307-760-5118 and/or SACO (Sino American Cooperative Organization) SACO Treasurer, Darius Reynnet, 8608 E. Vermontville Hwy, Dimondale, MI 48821 To learn more about this special group visit the website, http://www.saconavy.net .