The Fence Post obituary: Bruce Arthur Lindahl

Bruce Arthur Lindahl, 80

Feb. 7, 1937 – Dec. 4, 2017

Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Bruce Arthur Lindahl, a retired range ecologist with Natural Resource Conservation Service, died on Dec. 4, 2017, at age 80 following surgery in Denver. A long-time Colorado resident, he lived and worked in Moffat, Routt, Arapahoe, Larimer, Weld, Pueblo and Douglas counties.

Born in Tilden, Neb., on Feb. 7, 1937, to Arthur and Reta Lindahl, Bruce graduated from Tilden High School in 1954, and Colorado State University in 1958, receiving a degree in range management from the Forestry School and a commission as Second Lt. through the ROTC program. He then received artillery training at Fort Sill, Okla.

Bruce married Dorothy on St. Patrick's day l957. His career took them to Fort Sill, the seven counties in Colorado, Price, Orem and Provo, Utah; and West Springfield, Va., when he worked in Washington, D.C.

Professionally, Bruce enjoyed being part of the Soil Conservation Society, Society for Range Management, Grazing Lands Initiative Committee and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.

In 1998, he grew grass, raised horses and irrigated for 10 years near Fort Collins, Colo. Next, he and Dorothy returned to the beloved mountains around Steamboat Springs, Colo., where he could again fish, ski and play golf, and resumed playing bridge.

Bruce became involved with the community in Larimer and Routt counties by volunteering as a master gardener, enjoying the activities of farmers' markets, the Yampa/White River Basin Roundtable, Routt County Weed Advisory Council, Routt County Council on Aging and the Steamboat Springs United Methodist Church. In addition, he loved volunteering at the Humble Ranch Horse Therapy program. In earlier years Bruce served as a 4-H leader and assistant Boy Scout leader and troop committee chairman.

As a Captain in the Colorado National Guard, Bruce served as Battalion Commander in Craig. Trips into the Zirkel Wilderness Area and fishing the Everglades with his sons and brother, skiing, jazz music and Rockies games were also his loves.

In April 2017, Bruce and Dorothy moved to Wind Crest Senior Living in Highlands Ranch, Colo., becoming part of that community and St. Lukes' United Methodist Church.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Lindahl; his children, and their spouses Kevin and Ben, Kirk and Diane and Kris and Jamie; his daughter-in-law, Cynthia Lindahl; grandchildren, Melanie, Tessa, Fisher, Brooke and Forest; all of Colorado; and his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. C. D. and Connie Lindahl of Tequesta, Fla; in addition to several nephews and nieces.

A memorial service was held on Dec. 17, 1917, at St. Lukes' UMC. A celebration of life will be held in spring or summer 2018 in Steamboat Springs.

Donations in Bruce's memory may be made to STARS â€” Horse Therapy Program (James' Family Scholarship), PO Box 770208, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477, Routt County Council on Aging, PO Box 770207, Steamboat Springs, CO 770207 or 4-H Scholarships, Routt Co. Extension Service, PO 772830, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.