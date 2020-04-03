The Fence Post obituary: William Robert “Bill” Hill

William Robert “Bill” Hill, 84

Sept. 29, 1935 – March 26, 2020

Mesa, Colo.

William Robert “Bill” Hill passed away quietly at his home in Mesa, Colo., on March 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hill, his daughters Tammy Clark (Justin Clark) and Tania Hill-Carroll (Shannon Carroll), and his sister, Shirley Reynolds.

Bill was born in Denver to Wallace A. Hill and Regina (Dolly) Hill on Sept. 29, 1935. The family moved to Edwards, Colo., where they raised sheep and cattle on a ranch up East Lake Creek. He loved spending time on his horse in the mountains, riding broncs and breaking horses.

Bill joined the Navy and became part of the SeeBees. There he learned construction and heavy equipment operation. He spent most of his service in the Bahamas and in California.

After the Navy, he earned an associate business degree and in 1961, married the love of his life, Barbara Miller. In 1965, they bought their ranch in Mesa, where they raised registered beef. In 1972, their daughter Tammy was born, and then in 1979, they had their second daughter, Tania. Bill loved ranching and raising cattle. Ranching, having good horses, and caring for his family were his passions.

Through the years, Bill also worked at the West Elk Mine as a lead scheduler for mine expansion, for Occidental Oil Shale as a construction supervisor, a cost and scheduling engineer for Fenix and Scission, Las Vegas, Nev., and as a cost and scheduler for SAIC in Denver. Bill Hill will always be remembered as a loyal friend, an amazing father, and a loving husband whose unconditional love for his wife and family went beyond all measures. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at the Mesa Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held for all at a later date. Please sign up for notification from http://www.dignitymemorial.com when a date and time has been set.