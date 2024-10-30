Baked Apples
- 1 teaspoon butter
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 3 teaspoons vanilla sugar
- 3 teaspoons ground cinnamon, or to taste
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg, or to taste
- 6 large apples – peeled, cored, and sliced
- 3 ½ tablespoons water
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a large baking dish with butter.
- Mix brown sugar, vanilla sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a small bowl.
- Layer about 1/3 of the apples in the prepared baking dish; sprinkle with 1/3 of the sugar mixture.
- Repeat layers twice more.
- Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Pour water over apples and continue baking until tender, about 15 minutes more.
