YOUR AD HERE »

Baked Apples

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 teaspoon butter 
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 3 teaspoons vanilla sugar
  • 3 teaspoons ground cinnamon, or to taste 
  • 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg, or to taste
  • 6 large apples – peeled, cored, and sliced
  • 3 ½ tablespoons water
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a large baking dish with butter.
  2. Mix brown sugar, vanilla sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a small bowl.
  3. Layer about 1/3 of the apples in the prepared baking dish; sprinkle with 1/3 of the sugar mixture.
  4. Repeat layers twice more.
  5. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Pour water over apples and continue baking until tender, about 15 minutes more.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]