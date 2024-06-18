Banana Pudding
- 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 (5 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix
- 3 cups cold skim milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 (8 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
- ½ (12 ounce) package vanilla wafers
- 4 bananas, sliced
- Gather all ingredients.
- Beat cream cheese in a large bowl until fluffy. Beat in condensed milk, then pudding mix. Gradually mix in cold milk until smooth, followed by vanilla.
- Fold in 1/2 of the whipped topping.
- Line the bottom of a 9×13-inch dish with vanilla wafers.
- Arrange sliced bananas evenly on top.
- Cover with pudding mixture.
- Top with remaining whipped topping.
- Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours before serving.
