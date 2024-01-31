Boilermaker Tailgate Chili
- 2 pounds ground beef chuck
- 1 pound bulk Italian sausage
- 3 (15 ounce) cans chili beans, drained
- 1 (15 ounce) can chili beans in spicy sauce
- 2 (28 ounce) cans diced tomatoes with juice
- 1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste
- 3 stalks celery, chopped
- 1 large yellow onion, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- 2 green chile peppers, seeded and chopped
- 1 tablespoon bacon bits
- 4 cubes beef bouillon
- ½ cup beer
- ¼ cup chili powder, or more to taste
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce (such as Tabasco®)
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon white sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, or more to taste
- 1 (10.5 ounce) bag corn chips (such as Fritos®)
- 1 (8 ounce) package shredded Cheddar cheese
- Heat a large stock pot over medium-high heat. Crumble ground chuck and sausage into the hot pan. Cook, stirring frequently, until meat is evenly browned. Drain off excess grease.
- Pour in chili beans, spicy chili beans, diced tomatoes, and tomato paste. Add celery, onion, bell peppers, chile peppers, bacon bits, bouillon, beer, 1/4 cup chili powder, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, oregano, cumin, hot pepper sauce, basil, cayenne, paprika, sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Stir to blend, then cover and simmer over low heat for at least 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
- Taste and season with more salt, pepper, and chili powder if necessary. The longer the chili simmers, the better it will taste. Remove from the heat and serve, or cool, refrigerate, and reheat the next day.
- To serve, ladle hot chili into bowls and top with corn chips and Cheddar cheese.