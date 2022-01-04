Broccoli and Brussels Sprout Delight

3 tablespoons butter, divided

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 cups broccoli florets

8 Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 small tomato, seeded and diced

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir garlic in hot butter until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.

Stir broccoli and Brussels sprouts into garlic; add tomato and remaining butter.

Season with salt and red pepper flakes.

Stir Brussels sprouts mixture until well-combined, cover the skillet, and cook until browned on one side, about 5 minutes.

Flip sprouts and broccoli, cover the skillet again, and cook until browned on the other side, about 4 minutes.