Broccoli and Brussels Sprout Delight
3 tablespoons butter, divided
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 cups broccoli florets
8 Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
1 small tomato, seeded and diced
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir garlic in hot butter until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.
Stir broccoli and Brussels sprouts into garlic; add tomato and remaining butter.
Season with salt and red pepper flakes.
Stir Brussels sprouts mixture until well-combined, cover the skillet, and cook until browned on one side, about 5 minutes.
Flip sprouts and broccoli, cover the skillet again, and cook until browned on the other side, about 4 minutes.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User