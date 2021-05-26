Carrot Pudding
1 cup grated carrots
1 cup peeled and shredded potatoes
1 cup white sugar
1 cup raisins
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon ground cloves
½ cup butter
½ cup heavy whipping cream
1 cup white sugar
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
In a large mixing bowl, combine carrots, potatoes, sugar, raisins, flour, baking soda, ground cinnamon, all spice, and ground cloves.
Transfer mixture to a clean 1 pound coffee can.
Secure wax paper over the top and place the filled can in a large pot with 2 to 3 inches of water.
Cover the pot and bring the water to a simmer.
Steam the cake for 2 hours. Serve warm.
Buttery sauce: In a medium-size pot, combine butter or margarine, cream, sugar, and vanilla.
Heat until the mixture is liquid.
Spoon mixture over the warm carrot pudding to serve.
