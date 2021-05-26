1 cup grated carrots

1 cup peeled and shredded potatoes

1 cup white sugar

1 cup raisins

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon ground cloves

½ cup butter

½ cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup white sugar

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

In a large mixing bowl, combine carrots, potatoes, sugar, raisins, flour, baking soda, ground cinnamon, all spice, and ground cloves.

Transfer mixture to a clean 1 pound coffee can.

Secure wax paper over the top and place the filled can in a large pot with 2 to 3 inches of water.

Cover the pot and bring the water to a simmer.

Steam the cake for 2 hours. Serve warm.

Buttery sauce: In a medium-size pot, combine butter or margarine, cream, sugar, and vanilla.

Heat until the mixture is liquid.

Spoon mixture over the warm carrot pudding to serve.