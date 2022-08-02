Cherry Cream Cheese Pie
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup butter, softened
1 can (21 ounces) cherry pie filling
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350°. In a small bowl, combine flour, sugar and salt. Add butter; stir until combined. Press onto the bottom and up the sides of a 9-in. pie plate. Bake until lightly browned, 10-12 minutes. Pour pie filling into crust.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, egg and vanilla until smooth. Carefully spread around outside edges of pie, leaving a 3-in. circle of cherries exposed in the center.
Bake until edges begin to brown, 30-35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate for several hours before serving.
