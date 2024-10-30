YOUR AD HERE »

Chicken Dressing Casserole

  • 3 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast meat
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of celery soup
  • 10 ½ fluid ounces milk
  • 1 (6 ounce) package seasoned cornbread stuffing mix
  • 1 ½ cups chicken broth
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Place chicken in a large saucepan full of lightly salted water.
  3. Bring to a boil. Boil until chicken is cooked through (juices run clear), about 30 minutes.
  4. Remove chicken from pan, reserving broth.
  5. Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces and place in the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  6. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Mix together condensed soups in a medium bowl.
  7. Fill one empty soup can with milk and mix milk with soups.
  8. Pour mixture over chicken.
  9. Combine stuffing and broth in a small bowl; mix together and spoon the mixture over the casserole.
  10. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes.
