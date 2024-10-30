Chicken Dressing Casserole
- 3 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast meat
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of celery soup
- 10 ½ fluid ounces milk
- 1 (6 ounce) package seasoned cornbread stuffing mix
- 1 ½ cups chicken broth
- Gather all ingredients.
- Place chicken in a large saucepan full of lightly salted water.
- Bring to a boil. Boil until chicken is cooked through (juices run clear), about 30 minutes.
- Remove chicken from pan, reserving broth.
- Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces and place in the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Mix together condensed soups in a medium bowl.
- Fill one empty soup can with milk and mix milk with soups.
- Pour mixture over chicken.
- Combine stuffing and broth in a small bowl; mix together and spoon the mixture over the casserole.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes.
