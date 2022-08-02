Easy Fresh Strawberry Pie

1 sheet refrigerated pie crust

3/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup water

1 package (3 ounces) strawberry gelatin

4 cups sliced fresh strawberries

Whipped cream, optional

Preheat oven to 450°. Unroll crust into a 9-in. pie plate. Trim edge. Line unpricked crust with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil or parchment. Bake 8 minutes. Remove foil; bake 5 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack.

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch and water until smooth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat; stir in gelatin until dissolved. Refrigerate until slightly cooled, 15-20 minutes.

Meanwhile, arrange strawberries in the crust. Pour gelatin mixture over berries. Refrigerate until set. If desired, serve with whipped cream.