Five-Minute Blueberry Pie
1/2 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
3/4 cup water
4 cups fresh or frozen blueberries, thawed
1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)
Whipped cream, optional
In a large saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Stir in water until smooth. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add blueberries. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour into crust. Chill. Garnish with whipped cream if desired.
Creamy Pineapple Pie
1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
[placeholder]
