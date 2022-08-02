 Five-Minute Blueberry Pie | TheFencePost.com
Five-Minute Blueberry Pie

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3/4 cup water

4 cups fresh or frozen blueberries, thawed

1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)

Whipped cream, optional

In a large saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Stir in water until smooth. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add blueberries. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour into crust. Chill. Garnish with whipped cream if desired.

