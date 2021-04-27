Grilled Tomato, Onion, and Bread Salad
2 red onions, sliced 1/2 inch thick
8 plum (Roma) tomatoes, cored
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
4 cups cubed Italian bread
2 teaspoons dried thyme leaves
salt and pepper to taste
1 cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded, and cut into 1/2 inch slices
½ cup shredded fresh basil
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat.
Brush the onion slices and tomatoes with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and set aside.
Drizzle another 2 tablespoons of olive oil over the cubed bread in a large bowl.
Sprinkle with thyme, salt, and pepper; toss well.
Skewer the bread cubes with metal skewers.
Grill bread on preheated grill until golden brown on all sides, about 3 minutes.
Grill onions and tomatoes until soft, about 5 minutes.
Chop the roasted onions and tomatoes into large pieces, and place into a large bowl along with the toasted bread, cucumber, and basil.
Whisk the vinegar together with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to make a dressing.
Pour over the salad, and toss to coat.
