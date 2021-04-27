Grilled Tomato, Onion, and Bread Salad

2 red onions, sliced 1/2 inch thick

8 plum (Roma) tomatoes, cored

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

4 cups cubed Italian bread

2 teaspoons dried thyme leaves

salt and pepper to taste

1 cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded, and cut into 1/2 inch slices

½ cup shredded fresh basil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat.

Brush the onion slices and tomatoes with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and set aside.

Drizzle another 2 tablespoons of olive oil over the cubed bread in a large bowl.

Sprinkle with thyme, salt, and pepper; toss well.

Skewer the bread cubes with metal skewers.

Grill bread on preheated grill until golden brown on all sides, about 3 minutes.

Grill onions and tomatoes until soft, about 5 minutes.

Chop the roasted onions and tomatoes into large pieces, and place into a large bowl along with the toasted bread, cucumber, and basil.

Whisk the vinegar together with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to make a dressing.

Pour over the salad, and toss to coat.