Harvard Beets

1 can (16 ounces) sliced beets

1/4 cup sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons vinegar

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

Drain beets, reserving 2 tablespoons juice; set beets and juice aside. In a saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Add vinegar, orange juice and beet juice; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 3-4 minutes or until thickened. Add beets and orange zest; heat through.