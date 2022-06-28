Harvard Beets
1 can (16 ounces) sliced beets
1/4 cup sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons vinegar
2 tablespoons orange juice
1 tablespoon grated orange zest
Drain beets, reserving 2 tablespoons juice; set beets and juice aside. In a saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Add vinegar, orange juice and beet juice; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 3-4 minutes or until thickened. Add beets and orange zest; heat through.
Red Flannel Stew
2 whole fresh beets, washed, trimmed and halved
