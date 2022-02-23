Honey-Lime Chicken

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

10 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into strips

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Combine flour and cayenne pepper in a large resealable plastic bag. Add a few chicken strips at a time and shake to coat.

Melt butter in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and cook until browned on all sides, 4 to 6 minutes.

Combine lime juice, honey, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce in a bowl; pour over the chicken. Continue to cook until juices run clear and the sauce is thickened, 3 to 5 more minutes.