Honey-Lime Chicken
⅓ cup all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
10 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into strips
1 tablespoon butter
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Combine flour and cayenne pepper in a large resealable plastic bag. Add a few chicken strips at a time and shake to coat.
Melt butter in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and cook until browned on all sides, 4 to 6 minutes.
Combine lime juice, honey, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce in a bowl; pour over the chicken. Continue to cook until juices run clear and the sauce is thickened, 3 to 5 more minutes.
