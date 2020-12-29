Instant Pot Spicy Beef Curry Stew

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 pounds cubed beef stew meat

salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 jalapeno peppers, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger root

4 tablespoons curry powder

2 cups beef broth

1 (28 ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes

3 carrots, sliced

1 large onion, sliced

Directions

Instructions Checklist

Step 1

Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot) and select Saute function.

Pour in olive oil and heat until sizzling; add meat and season with salt and pepper.

Cook until browned, 5 to 7 minutes per side.

Transfer meat to a plate, reserving juices in the pot.

Add jalapenos, garlic, and ginger to the pot.

Cook and stir until tender, about 2 minutes.

Season with curry powder.

Pour 1/2 of the beef broth into the pot; scrape brown bits from the bottom of the pot using a wooden spoon.

Return meat to the pot with remaining beef broth, tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, and onion.

Close and lock the lid.

Select high pressure according to manufacturer’s instructions and set timer for 35 minutes.

Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer’s instructions for 10 minutes.

Release remaining pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer’s instructions, about 5 minutes more.

Unlock and remove the lid.