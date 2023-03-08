Irish Boxty
- 1 ½ cups grated raw potatoes
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup leftover mashed potatoes
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon skim milk
- salt and pepper to taste
- ¼ cup olive oil
- Toss grated potatoes with flour in a large bowl. Stir in mashed potatoes until combined.
- Whisk egg and milk together in a separate bowl; mix into the potatoes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drop in potato mixture, forming patties about 2 inches in diameter. Fry on both sides until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Serve warm.