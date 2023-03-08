Irish Cream Bundt Cake
- cooking spray with flour
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 (15.25 ounce) package yellow cake mix
- 1 (3.4 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix
- 4 large eggs
- ¾ cup Irish cream liqueur
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- ¼ cup water
Glaze:
- 1 cup white sugar
- ½ cup butter
- ¼ cup water
- ¼ cup Irish cream liqueur
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10-inch Bundt pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle chopped nuts evenly over the bottom of the pan.
- Combine cake mix and pudding mix in a large bowl. Beat in eggs, Irish cream liqueur, oil, and water with an electric mixer on high speed for 5 minutes. Pour batter over nuts in the prepared pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of cake comes out clean, about 1 hour. Let cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes.
- While cake is cooling, make glaze: Combine sugar, butter, and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and continue boiling for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in Irish cream.
- Invert cake onto a serving dish. Prick the top and sides of cake with a toothpick. Spoon glaze over the top and brush onto the sides. Allow cake to absorb glaze, then repeat until glaze is used up.