 Irish Cream Bundt Cake | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Irish Cream Bundt Cake

Recipes Recipes |

  • cooking spray with flour
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 (15.25 ounce) package yellow cake mix
  • 1 (3.4 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix
  • 4 large eggs
  • ¾ cup Irish cream liqueur
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • ¼ cup water

Glaze:

  • 1 cup white sugar
  • ½ cup butter
  • ¼ cup water
  • ¼ cup Irish cream liqueur
  1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10-inch Bundt pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle chopped nuts evenly over the bottom of the pan.
  2. Combine cake mix and pudding mix in a large bowl. Beat in eggs, Irish cream liqueur, oil, and water with an electric mixer on high speed for 5 minutes. Pour batter over nuts in the prepared pan.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of cake comes out clean, about 1 hour. Let cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes.
  4. While cake is cooling, make glaze: Combine sugar, butter, and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and continue boiling for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in Irish cream.
  5. Invert cake onto a serving dish. Prick the top and sides of cake with a toothpick. Spoon glaze over the top and brush onto the sides. Allow cake to absorb glaze, then repeat until glaze is used up.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]